Fort Lauderdale, FL

Search under way for Fort Lauderdale city employee who is reported missing

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Broward Sheriff’s Office continued a search Monday for a City of Fort Lauderdale employee who was reported missing by family members late last week.

In a notice posted Saturday, detectives said Mimose Dulcio, 39, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County near Fort Lauderdale.

Over the weekend, members of her family told Miami area television outlets that they were concerned for her safety. One sibling said she feared Dulcio had been abducted.

“The case remains an open and active investigation and there are no updates at this time,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said in an email Monday. She did not address the speculation raised by the family.

The city issued a statement Monday afternoon saying it “has offered to assist in any way we can” in the search for Dulcio, an administrative assistant in the Development Services Department. She joined the city in 2019.

“We, at the City of Fort Lauderdale, pray for Mimose’s swift and safe return,” said the statement, which was signed by Greg Chavarria, the city manager.

Dulcio, whom authorities described as having black hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She is reportedly employed as an administrative assistant with the City of Fort Lauderdale.

According to Broward County marriage license records, she is married to Jose Luis Pacheco, 36. But property records show her as the sole owner of a home.

People with information on her whereabouts are asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

