Washington State

Russia bans Jim Carrey and other Canadians over Trudeau's opposition to invasion

By Brady Knox
 2 days ago

J im Carrey, The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood, and other notable Canadians were banned from entering Russia in response to Canada's support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Carrey and Atwood were among 100 names listed by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry's ban, with most of those listed being Canadian Ukrainian activists or prominent figures. Many if not all of those listed have expressed opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine or the Russian government in general. The newest wave of sanctions was likely in retaliation to reports that Canada was preparing sanctions against Russians. The sanctions were instituted shortly after Russia's newest bans.

"In response to the ongoing practice of imposing sanctions by the regime of Prime Minister J. Trudeau against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, representatives of the business community, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 100 Canadian citizens," the Foreign Affairs Ministry wrote .

Jordan Strauss/AP
FILE - Cast member actor Jim Carrey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2," Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre. Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 that 100 Canadians, including Jim Carrey, have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.


"Among them are high-ranking officials, businessmen, activists of numerous pro-Banderist organizations, media and financial structures that are directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course," it added.

The reference to "pro-Banderist organizations" refers to groups the Russian government considers support or emulate Stepan Bandera , who features prominently in Russian propaganda about Ukraine. His grandson, Stephan "Steve" Bandera, was included in Russia's ban.

Carrey has been a vocal critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Russian government, describing "Czar Putin and his soulless minions" as an "intolerable evil."


In the days after the invasion in February, he tweeted artwork depicting a destroyed stuffed bear with a Ukrainian flag in the background, alluding to Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of "history's grandiose political jerks."


Atwood has also been outspoken in her support for Ukraine, attending a pro-Ukraine rally in the days after the invasion in February.


Also included in the ban were Ukrainian Canadian Katheryn Winnick of Vikings fame, several CBC correspondents, the head of Canada's Communications Security Establishment, and a former attorney general of Canada.

On the same day, the Canadian Office of the Prime Minister announced further sanctions on 23 Russians and further military aid to Ukraine. Canada has banned or issued sanctions against 1,400 Russian citizens and entities since the invasion in February.

