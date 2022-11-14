BALTIMORE - After three years in her historic role as Baltimore County's first female police chief, Melissa Hyatt will be leaving the role effective December 5, 2022."I was surprised. Yeah, I was really surprised. I didn't see it coming," said Gina Schmitt, a resident who spoke with WJZ in Towson.This announcement may have caught some residents off guard but the pressure had been building for months.In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO