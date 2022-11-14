ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cohaitungchi.com

A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
BETTERTON, MD
wmar2news

Mother Nature is giving us the cold shoulder!

Some areas in our northwest suburbs could see their first flakes of the season! There is an isolated snow shower drifting over Frederick county and edging into Carroll and Baltimore counties. No accumulation is expected. Please feel free to share any photos with us if you see any snowflakes!. This...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
Highlands Today

Maryland building explosion injures at least 10 – NBC4 Washington

An explosion and two-alarm fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, demolished parts of two apartment buildings on Wednesday and sent at least 10 people, including four children, to hospitals. Two adults had traumatic injuries, an official said. The explosion ripped through the Potomac Oaks condominiums in the 800 block of Queens Orchard...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories

Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Very light snow near PA line possible as cold rain moves through Maryland

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. Rain will move through Maryland Tuesday afternoon, with some areas cold enough to see some light snow. Meteorologist Tony Pann said very...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Community reacts to Baltimore County parting ways with Police Chief Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE - After three years in her historic role as Baltimore County's first female police chief, Melissa Hyatt will be leaving the role effective December 5, 2022."I was surprised. Yeah, I was really surprised. I didn't see it coming," said Gina Schmitt, a resident who spoke with WJZ in Towson.This announcement may have caught some residents off guard but the pressure had been building for months.In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DVM 360

From US Army veterinarian to veterinary behaviorist

In a dvm360® interview, San Diego Fetch faculty member, Dr Amy Pike, described what it was like serving as head veterinarian for the US Army. During a dvm360® interview, San Diego Fetch faculty member Amy Pike, DVM, DACVB, IAABC-CABC, Animal Behavior Wellness Center in Fairfax, Virginia, shared why she loved serving as a veterinarian in the US Army and the variety of responsibilities the job offered.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Our view: Covering Cecil County business

A post on Grocery Outlet opening a store in Elkton, MD generated thousands of visits to our website and added a hint of controversy to our Facebook business page. Meanwhile, the pending opening of the store said to feature discounts and closeouts was the most viewed post on our site in the past week.
CECIL COUNTY, MD

