Long Branch, NJ

Allenhurst Police Blotter

After stopping a 33-year-old Long Branch woman for an equipment violation, officers found she was driving with a suspended drivers license. She was processed and released on 2 summonses, with a pending court date. Sgt Lipari was the arresting officer. 10/23/22. Officers were dispatched to a Cedar Avenue residence for...
ALLENHURST, NJ
Kiwanis Club, Asbury Park Little League Offering Free Dinners

The Kiwanis Club of Asbury Park is partnering with the Asbury Park Little League to host a Friendsgiving Sat., Nov. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall School, 600 Monroe Ave., Asbury Park. It will include chicken and ham dinners and all the fixings. Sen. Vin Gopal...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Award-Winning Author Makes House Call at Stephen Crane’s Home

Novelist Paul Auster visits the Stephen Crane House Nov. 20, in a special event keyed to “Burning Boy,” his study of the classic American author and onetime Asbury Park resident. His literary legacy has been praised by famous wordsmiths ranging from Ernest Hemingway and “Invisible Man” author H.G....
ASBURY PARK, NJ

