Game Of Owns: The 2022 FedSoc Convention
The Federalist Society national convention kicked off with Judge William Pryor mocking Above the Law for insinuating that the organization is a bunch of ideological hacks in a monologue that was “funny” to the extent it amounted to a quarter hour of self-owns. A day later, FedSoc proved its hackery when the Board voted to bar its founder and co-chair from identifying himself to the media as either a “founder” or “co-chair” — a move that backfired when Steven Calabresi’s immediate response was to tell the media that the Board had voted to bar him from calling himself the founder or co-chair. Please do not let these people write your contracts! We also discuss “Paul Clement’s Lament” that law firms care more about money than his passion project of making America objectively worse and more dangerous. And more news of bubbling layoffs!
Looks Like It's Almost Sanctions-Thirty For Trump Lawyers In Clinton RICO LOLsuit
Trump’s RICO LOLsuit alleging a vast leftwing conspiracy between Hillary Clinton, her BFF James Comey, Trump’s own Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, and half of DC is long over. US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks vaporized it in a cloud of disdain. “At its core, the problem with Plaintiff’s Amended...
Biglaw Firm Merging With Minority-Owned Boutique To Create Coast-To-Coast Firm
At a time when we’re hearing rumblings of law firm layoffs, Frost Brown Todd and AlvaradoSmith see strength in growth. “AlvaradoSmith is known for successfully taking on matters and clients often associated with big firms, while FBT has the resources of a large firm with the culture of a boutique shop,” said AlvaradoSmith Managing Shareholder Ruben Smith. “That’s why we’re confident this combination will be an excellent fit, allowing us to grow our capacity and resources while still retaining our deep connection to clients and community. We look forward to a very productive future with Frost Brown Todd.”
What's Left After You've Resigned From A Lifetime Appointment In Disgrace? -- See Also
Where Are The World’s Best Law Programs? The United States dominates the ranking. Elon Musk Is Shattering Expectations: Of how quickly he can screw up Twitter. As legal demand and firm capacities fluctuate, firm leaders must find ways to provide clients with swift and responsive legal services and prioritize lawyer work-life…
Want Your Full Biglaw Bonus? Better Get Back To The Office....
Firms are being much stricter about attendance and tying it to bonuses and retention, because they can now. A year ago, they couldn’t. — Andrew Detherage, managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg, in comments given to the American Lawyer on how Biglaw firms may be leveraging their office return policies against their associates’ bonuses. Detherage went on to explain that while his firm doesn’t have a specific number of office days in mind for associates, “[We] expect lawyers to work in-person and be engaged regularly. And we’ve allowed some flexibility there, but also really encouraged our people to come back.”
President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Might Have Been A Political Stunt All Along
The past few days brought more bad news for those hoping for student loan forgiveness. On November 10, a federal court in Texas ruled that President Joe Biden and the Department of Education cannot unilaterally forgive federal student loans without congressional authorization. A few days later, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a preliminary injunction in favor of six Republican-controlled states challenging the loan-forgiveness plan.
Most In-House Counsel Anticipate The Same Legal Work Next Year
Join this webinar on November 17th and learn how to find labor and employment (L&E) lawyers with relevant experience. Hint: 71 percent said the work they give to outside counsel will also remain the same. Looking For A Turnkey Solution To Move Your Law Firm To The Cloud?. You can...
Shearman & Sterling’s Revamped New York Headquarters Sets New Bar For Legal Workplaces
The carefully preserved travertine walls that adorn the conference center are likely the only element that has remained the same at Shearman & Sterling’s recently revamped global New York headquarters. In partnership with architecture firm Perkins & Will, the vast reimagining of the global law firm’s office at 599 Lexington has given the office a completely new look and feel. Planned pre-COVID-19 pandemic and beginning in 2020, the transformation has focused on future-proofing the 340,000 square-foot space to support and anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s workforce and clients.
The Most Elite Law Schools On Earth (2022)
Law firm layoffs are depressing to read about, so we’ve got a much-needed break for you, and it’s just what every lawyer and law student wants to see: a ranking of the best law schools in the world. Move over U.S. News, because we’re about to go global....
Faking A Stroke Seems Like A Hell Of A Way To Delay A Murder Trial
If a lawyer were inclined to improperly buy a client more time before a high-profile murder trial, it just feels like there are a lot of strategies to tick off the checklist before “pretend you had a stroke.” Like, you’d have to have every relative and college roommate, and pet die before going the stroke route, wouldn’t you?
Dear Law Professors, Please Take Pity On Swifties And Do Not Call On Them Today
A University of Kentucky law professor, Josh Douglas, took to Twitter today to ask the masses a burning ethical question: should Swifties currently in the verified fan presale queue be exempt from being on call today?. You know the answer all too well, unless you want bad blood — or...
Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing Friday for defrauding Theranos investors
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 18 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose spectacular rise and fall made her an object of fascination in Silicon Valley and beyond, is expected to be sentenced on Friday in a California federal court for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup.
Getting A Top-Tier Education Without A Trust Fund Just Got Easier. You May Have To Go To St. Louis, Though.
Things are getting shaken up in the law school world aside from Yale and Harvard’s virtue signalizing by leaving the US News rankings at a time that has nothing to do with how recent judicial boycotts may impact their place on the list. Washington University School of Law has unveiled a new policy that promises to make learning torts in St. Louis a bit more bearable — free tuition!*
Clients Usually Shouldn't Micromanage Lawyers
Most of the time, when someone hires legal counsel, they take a hands-off approach and trust that their lawyer knows how to best protect a client’s rights. Most clients do not have legal training, so they trust that individuals who went to law school and spent their careers practicing law would know best about how to handle a given legal matter. However, sometimes clients want to micromanage lawyers and review everything that a lawyer does. While micromanaging lawyers can sometimes lead to good outcomes, most of the times, clients should try to avoid micromanaging their counsel.
Geopolitics And Legal Tech -- The Risk And Resilience Nexus For Corporates
The global COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in the Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, debt levels, and volatile food and fuel prices, among other things, are creating acute macroeconomic headwinds. So it’s perhaps no surprise that corporate desire for greater agility and flexibility in response to geopolitical instability is the No....
Morning Docket: 11.15.22
* Want to get a JD and really care about koalas? This school has you covered. [Washingtonian]. * Things get real legally when you know it is a drought. [SLTrib]. * The “It’s my money and I need it now!” energy is strong with this one. [WSJ]
Beyond The Business Case -- Diversity In The Workplace
I think it’s time we move beyond the business case for diversity and start to see diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts as basic human decency. I’ve worked in the corporate setting for years, first in financial services, then at a law firm. I am also a small-business owner myself. I have participated in hiring processes with different organizations and know that most businesses operate fundamentally to increase revenue and make a profit. So I understand the point of the “business case” for diversity. It is an attempt to speak to the primary interest of business owners. By making a business case, diversity advocates have tried to convince business owners, particularly large corporations and organizations, that it is more profitable to have diverse thoughts and experiences in the workplace, which can correlate to hiring people who bring ethnic and racial diversity. But it is time to take a different approach.
This Just In!
The litigation practice at this firm is well-regarded for its work in federal district and bankruptcy courts. Associates, especially senior associates, are given significant responsibility over the cases. Most importantly for senior associates thinking about partnership, the litigation practice is extremely well-regarded and the partners have substantive involvement in making firmwide decisions.
Should 'Social Surrogacy' Be Permitted?
The practice of surrogacy — where a pregnancy is gestationally carried by one person for another — can be a beautiful way for hopeful parents-to-be to achieve the dream of parenthood. But what if those parents-to-be had the ability to be pregnant themselves, but still chose surrogacy?. The...
