Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press
Radio: Diving into the latest on the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia
The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over the latest on the tragic shooting that took place this week on Grounds at UVA. The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.
fox5dc.com
DC theater UVA victims visited issues heartfelt statement
UVA Shooting: Coach talks about the players who were killed. Hours before tragedy struck the University of Virginia campus this week, the students involved enjoyed a class field trip to a D.C. theater. On Sunday, D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, Michael Hollins Jr., and several of their peers...
actionnews5.com
GoFundMe for family of slain UVA football player raises nearly $100K in just over 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An online support system for Devin Chandler’s mother and family has sparked thousands to donate to the slain University of Virginia student-athlete’s family. Family friend Shelly Crais says she wanted to do something to support Chandler’s family during their time of grief. With his...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ
Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia this past Sunday, a memorial is being held this coming Saturday in John Paul Jones Arena to honor and remember the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. UVA’s President, Jim Ryan, announced this in a video...
NBC 29 News
UVA nursing students gather in a show of resiliency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students gathered at McLeod Hall Tuesday morning to come together as a community in mourning. The dean of UVA School of Nursing says the crowd showed everyone needs each other now more than ever. “When you are a health professional, you have learned how to deal...
UVA students process campus tragedy: 'We will never be over it'
Grief blanketed the campus of the University of Virginia on Monday after a shooter took the lives of three student-athletes and injured two more students Sunday night.
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
emu.edu
Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community
Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
He's covered UVA sports for a decade. After shooting, he spoke about healing.
For Lawrence Jonhson, covering UVA Cavaliers sports has been a passion he's made a part of his life for the past decade.
No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
UVA head coach on shooting: “It feels like it’s a nightmare”
As the University of Virginia community continues to mourn the deaths of three football players fatally shot Sunday night, a decision has not yet been made to play Saturday's scheduled football game at home against Coastal Carolina.
ACC announces teams will wear helmet decals, hold moment of silence in support of UVA on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. — All ACC football teams will wear helmet decals in support of the University of Virginia community this weekend, the conference announced via a press release Wednesday evening. Three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were killed Sunday in a...
Franklin News Post
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
cardinalnews.org
W&L student named Rhodes Scholar; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
