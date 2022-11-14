ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

fox5dc.com

DC theater UVA victims visited issues heartfelt statement

UVA Shooting: Coach talks about the players who were killed. Hours before tragedy struck the University of Virginia campus this week, the students involved enjoyed a class field trip to a D.C. theater. On Sunday, D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, Michael Hollins Jr., and several of their peers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA nursing students gather in a show of resiliency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students gathered at McLeod Hall Tuesday morning to come together as a community in mourning. The dean of UVA School of Nursing says the crowd showed everyone needs each other now more than ever. “When you are a health professional, you have learned how to deal...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.
CONWAY, SC
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

W&L student named Rhodes Scholar; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
LEXINGTON, VA

