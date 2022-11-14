Read full article on original website
#MeToo on Screen: The 15 Best Films and Shows That Tackle the Movement
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual harassment and assault. Five years ago, the #MeToo movement went viral in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein. The movement, created by Tarana Burke in 2006 as a way to support victims of domestic violence, became a clarion call against abusive men and the corrupt systems that protect them. In 2017, shortly after the movement took off in the industry, Hollywood itself began making movies and TV shows about #MeToo.
Exclusive: The Cast of "Disenchanted" Reveal What It Was Like Reuniting 15 Years After "Enchanted"
Fans of Disney's hit 2007 musical "Enchanted" have been begging for a sequel for over a decade and, as it turns out, the original cast — Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden — has been excited about the possibility for just about as long. Now, the cast is reuniting for the highly anticipated sequel, "Disenchanted."
How Chloe Bailey Inspired Halle to Take More Style Risks on the Red Carpet
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Chloe and Halle Bailey are getting ready for the holidays. Between releasing solo music,...
The Viral Dapper Dan x Gap Hoodie Is Back in 4 New Holiday Designs
Harlem-based fashion icon and designer Dapper Dan is partnering with Gap for another Dap Gap hoodie collection. With two previous drops successfully under his belt — one sold out in just five minutes — Dapper Dan is reuniting with the iconic American retailer to deliver another round of cozy-season essentials, just in time for the holidays.
Shop the Best Swimsuits From "The White Lotus" Season 2 So Far
Stylish swimsuits are even more plentiful than Aperol Spritzes in "The White Lotus" season two. The HBO show's second installment is set at a seaside resort in Sicily where the characters lounge around in chic vacation attire as suspense builds around the mysterious deaths teased in the premiere. The swimwear...
"Bel-Air" Unveils a First Look and Premiere Date For Season 2
We're heading back to Bel-Air come 2023, because Peacock just unveiled a first look and a premiere date for "Bel-Air" season two. In the teaser trailer, released on Nov. 17, Jabari Banks (Will) narrates a video montage highlighting the show's cast, including Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), and Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey).
Coincidence? Astrologer Aliza Kelly Doesn't Think So
For as long as she can remember, Aliza Kelly has had a vision. Not about the future, but a very specific place: "I have this relentless dream that one day I'm going to walk into an old mansion and find the hidden laboratory and stumble upon all of these books with alchemical recipes in them and magic spells and potions," she tells POPSUGAR. "This has been going on for decades, and it won't stop. So I realized I had to make it myself."
Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Denim Styling Hacks For Fall
Life shows no signs of slowing down for Priyanka Chopra. The new mom, who welcomed daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas in January, recently traveled to Mumbai to promote her hair-care line, stepping out in a stylish three-piece blue suit. And just a week prior, she celebrated Diwali with her growing family at home, where the trio wore matching champagne-hued ensembles.
