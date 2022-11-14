For as long as she can remember, Aliza Kelly has had a vision. Not about the future, but a very specific place: "I have this relentless dream that one day I'm going to walk into an old mansion and find the hidden laboratory and stumble upon all of these books with alchemical recipes in them and magic spells and potions," she tells POPSUGAR. "This has been going on for decades, and it won't stop. So I realized I had to make it myself."

21 HOURS AGO