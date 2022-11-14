Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.6-star-rated air fryer is 50% off at Walmart, plus shop Black Friday air fryer deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart Deals for Days is here. The retailer's Black Friday shopping event includes markdowns on must-have products, including a highly...
IGN
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More
With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Founders Edition Review
Following last month’s launch of the $1,599 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, a graphics card meant largely for professional use, today the new generation of GPUs has finally arrived for the slightly less wealthy crowd of PC gamers in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Founders Edition, which launches tomorrow for $1,199. That means the entry point for the RTX 40-series’ lofty performance claims and frame-generating DLSS 3 has come down at least a bit. We’re still at the beginning of this new GPU generation, but so far the RTX 4080 is a strong showing.
IGN
Best Steam Deck Accessories 2022
The Valve Steam Deck is close to perfect all on its own, especially if you invest in one of the ultra-fast SSD models. But even this cutting-edge handheld console can benefit from accessories that’ll make the gaming experience even better. The Steam Deck doesn’t come with a docking station...
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today
If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022
Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
IGN
Walmart Black Friday 2022 Sale: Deals Announced
Walmart has been rolling out weekly early Black Friday sales each week in November during the lead-up to Black Friday. Walmart’s official Black Friday sale kicks off Monday, November 21. The deals go live at 12pm ET for Walmart+ members. The deals will then go live at 7pm ET November 21 for non-members. We have full details about what deals to expect below.
IGN
Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games
Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
IGN
Nvidia is Being Sued Over Controversial 16-Pin Connector
An RTX 4090 owner has filed a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over the company's controversial connector cable. As reported by Tom's Hardware, Lucas Genova filed a lawsuit last week concerning the 12VHPWR 16-pin connector used for the company's current high-end graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090. In the legal complaint, Genova's legal team notes that he purchased an RTX 4090 graphics card and noticed the connector cable began to melt shortly after installing it into his PC.
consumerqueen.com
Ulta Beauty Box $19.99
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Save $10 on the Ulta Beauty Box Caboodle while supplies last!. This exclusive, limited-edition Ulta Caboodles Beauty Box has tons of flexible storage space. The best part? It's packed with (cab)oodles of Ulta Beauty Collection makeup! You'll find shiny lip glosses, bright eye shadows, brow powders, and more! The regular price is $29.99 ($133 value) but you'll pay just $19.99. Available in pink and lilac.
IGN
Nintendo Black Friday Deal: Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, Get a $75 Dell eGift Card
This Dell Black Friday deal starts early: buy a Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console and you can get a bonus $75 Dell promotional gift card. You'll receive the gift card via email once the console ships. The gift card carries a 90 day expiration and can be used on pretty much anything at Dell.com, including video games, gaming consoles, controllers, PCs, monitors, and more. If you already have a promotional gift card from a previous deal at Dell, you can apply it to this purchase.
IGN
Phil Spencer Reacts Hilariously to Microsoft Flight Simulator Demo; Here are the New Features Introduced with the 40th Anniversary Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most exciting titles on Xbox and PC. At the moment the game is celebrating its 40th Anniversary by releasing the most advanced version of the title, which comes with exciting features that players can try out. On the topic of Microsoft Flight Simulator,...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
IGN
Wobbledogs - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Wobbledogs is a 3D pet simulation where you raise your own personal hive of rapidly mutating dogs, physically simulated all the way down to their guts! It’s a casual and chill sandbox experience for players of all ages who want to care for their very own virtual pets in a surprising, unique, and stress-free environment. Wobbledogs is available now for Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
IGN
Organs Please - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
In Organs Please, you will oversee the Factory – constructing components for the Ark and managing employees. Your job is to make sure the Ark is completed in time, while balancing the various (deadly) requests of several factions vying for power, and recycling incompetent workers to use their body parts as resources. Organs Please is available now on Steam Early Access.
Android Headlines
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, before Black Friday
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
IGN
PS5 Two Years Later: Is it Everything We Hoped For? - Beyond 776
The PlayStation 5 is two (2) years old, and the Podcast Beyond crew is back, this time going through each of the PS5’s biggest features and how well they’ve held up over the years. Does the PlayStation get a passing grade for what it promised us back during its release in 2020, or have certain things simply fizzled out over the years? Join Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du as they talk about everything PS5 including the DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and its high-speed SSD.
Comments / 0