ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December

Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
IGN

Born from Fire - The Hateful Draugr Holes

Born from Fire is a sidequest line that begins in God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim. In this quest you're tasked with defeating a special kind of Draugr called "The Hateful." In order to complete this quest, you must close six Draugr Holes. Learn how to defeat The Hateful, the rewards won by doing so, and where to find the next one with this guide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy