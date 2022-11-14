Read full article on original website
Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
2022 years later the Bible gets a Steam version
And gamers are already heading to hell for speedrunning the achievements.
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Svipdagr the Cold & The Sisters of Illska
This video shows you how to defeat the berserkers Svipdagr the Cold & The Sisters of Illska in Alfheim. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
Marvel's Midnight Suns - "Welcome to the Abbey" Official Trailer
Welcome to the Abbey, your home to live among the legends. But like most things, there's more to this place than meets the eye...
Born from Fire - The Hateful Draugr Holes
Born from Fire is a sidequest line that begins in God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim. In this quest you're tasked with defeating a special kind of Draugr called "The Hateful." In order to complete this quest, you must close six Draugr Holes. Learn how to defeat The Hateful, the rewards won by doing so, and where to find the next one with this guide.
