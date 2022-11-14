Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Thursday declared herself the winner of her congressional race even though the election is still too close to call. Boebert has been locked in a surprisingly tight contest with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who led the race on election night. Boebert took a slim lead over the Democrat last week as votes continued to be counted but Frisch cut her lead from 1,122 votes to 551 votes on Thursday as more ballots were cured and counted.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO