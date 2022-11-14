ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SFGate

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
Salon

Lauren Boebert declares herself the winner of too-close-to-call election as it heads to recount

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Thursday declared herself the winner of her congressional race even though the election is still too close to call. Boebert has been locked in a surprisingly tight contest with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who led the race on election night. Boebert took a slim lead over the Democrat last week as votes continued to be counted but Frisch cut her lead from 1,122 votes to 551 votes on Thursday as more ballots were cured and counted.
COLORADO STATE
The Daily Advertiser

Bill Cassidy out of Louisiana governor race; all eyes turn toward John Kennedy

Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won't run for governor in 2023, leaving all eyes on fellow GOP U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to make his decision on the race back home. Cassidy announced his decision Friday morning as promised, choosing to remain in the Senate to leverage his growing seniority and influence during his second six-year term, which he won in 2020. On Thursday Cassidy announced he will be the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Health...
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, sketched her vision Thursday to reform the scandal-plagued City Hall and solve an out-of-control homeless crisis. A day after her historic victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso, Bass appeared before cheering supporters in the sun-soaked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Grid operator Ukrenergo...
SFGate

Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit, has died. She was 113. McLaurin's son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., said Tuesday that she died early Monday at her home in Olney, Maryland.
OLNEY, MD
SFGate

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

UNITED NATIONS -- A United Nations official says the U.N. is “cautiously optimistic” a wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to export over 11 million metric tons of wheat and Russia to ship its grain and fertilizer to world markets will be renewed. The official, who was not...
SFGate

Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles mayor

LOS ANGELES - U.S. Rep. Karen Bass was elected the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking the reins in the nation's second-largest city during an intense period of soul-searching as it reels from a racism scandal and seeks fresh answers to seemingly intractable problems like homelessness and corruption.
LOS ANGELES, CA

