‘Shameful’ UN silencing Indigenous voices, say banned Cop27 activists
Campaigners who briefly interrupted US president’s speech had passes revoked after they put ‘lives in danger’
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
Matt Gaetz is now battling Marjorie Taylor Greene over Kevin McCarthy
As the Republican Party inches closer to taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the question of who might succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker is one that seems more difficult to answer than it did just weeks ago. The obvious heir apparent is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: 10 million Ukrainians reported to be without power
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country.
Reporter witnesses, details uncomfortable Dianne Feinstein memory lapse
It's not the first time Insider's congressional reporters have detailed witnessing a Feinstein memory lapse.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
Lauren Boebert declares herself the winner of too-close-to-call election as it heads to recount
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Thursday declared herself the winner of her congressional race even though the election is still too close to call. Boebert has been locked in a surprisingly tight contest with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who led the race on election night. Boebert took a slim lead over the Democrat last week as votes continued to be counted but Frisch cut her lead from 1,122 votes to 551 votes on Thursday as more ballots were cured and counted.
Bill Cassidy out of Louisiana governor race; all eyes turn toward John Kennedy
Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won't run for governor in 2023, leaving all eyes on fellow GOP U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to make his decision on the race back home. Cassidy announced his decision Friday morning as promised, choosing to remain in the Senate to leverage his growing seniority and influence during his second six-year term, which he won in 2020. On Thursday Cassidy announced he will be the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Health...
California auditor slams universities for not returning Native American remains, artifacts
UC Berkeley recently returned the remains of 20 Native Americans to their tribe. Other campuses have inconsistent approaches to their collections.
How the autumn statement brought back the ‘squeezed middle’
Respected thinktanks say Jeremy Hunt’s policies will shock Middle England, with higher taxes here to stay
In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, sketched her vision Thursday to reform the scandal-plagued City Hall and solve an out-of-control homeless crisis. A day after her historic victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso, Bass appeared before cheering supporters in the sun-soaked...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Grid operator Ukrenergo...
European refiners oversupplied as oil shortage fears subside
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European refiners have found themselves oversupplied with crude as an expected shortage owing to the looming EU ban on Russian oil has yet to materialise.
Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113
OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit, has died. She was 113. McLaurin's son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., said Tuesday that she died early Monday at her home in Olney, Maryland.
German government deficit could hit 3.5% in 2023 - Spiegel
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's government deficit could reach as high as 3.5% next year, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday citing experts from the Finance Ministry.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- A United Nations official says the U.N. is “cautiously optimistic” a wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to export over 11 million metric tons of wheat and Russia to ship its grain and fertilizer to world markets will be renewed. The official, who was not...
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles mayor
LOS ANGELES - U.S. Rep. Karen Bass was elected the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking the reins in the nation's second-largest city during an intense period of soul-searching as it reels from a racism scandal and seeks fresh answers to seemingly intractable problems like homelessness and corruption.
