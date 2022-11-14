ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What’s Thanksgiving without turkey?. To help you whip up the perfect holiday meal, co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten stopped by C&J Barbecue to learn how to prepare and cook a turkey. C&J Owner Justin Manning says after removing the packaging and the plastic ties,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Turkey Trot and BCS Marathon just around the corner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the 5k race and 1 Mile Fun Run known as The BCS Turkey Trot and the BCS Marathon aren’t too far away. The Turkey Trot is a chance for you and the kiddos to get out and do a bit of exercising before enjoying those Thanksgiving feasts.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station art studio making DIY projects seamless

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be easy to see a DIY project online and think it’s impossible to recreate for yourself. Now, Pinspiration College Station is making seemingly impossible projects easier. Pinspiration is a Pinterest-inspired art studio that gives you the opportunity to create the trending art...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Located just outside of Anderson, Texas, Shear Joy Farm and Shearing is spreading good vibes with the help of some friendly llamas and alpacas. Owner Krystin Bodden has a degree in Animal Science and says she’s always loved llamas and alpacas. “They’re not your run...
ANDERSON, TX
KBTX.com

‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide. Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news. The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX

