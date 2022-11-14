Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique WWE Raw Milestone
Over the past decade, WWE has made great strides when it comes to the presentation of women on its programming, particularly since the advent of the so-called Women’s Evolution that officially began in 2015 when Stephanie McMahon appeared on-screen to bring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks to WWE Raw.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Brock Lesnar has done it all in WWE, often more than once, meaning that one day he will surely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Not that the man himself seems to care all that much. From his remarkable ascent to the top of the company in just...
itrwrestling.com
When And Why Was Bray Wyatt Originally Released From WWE?
At Extreme Rules 2022 Bray Wyatt slowly walked back onto a WWE stage while being greeted as a returning hero as he did so. Since then his popularity has continued to rise, despite not having a match. Instead, a series of promos and vignettes have set the scene for the next phase of his career.
itrwrestling.com
A Number Of Figures “Very Concerned” About Adam Cole
Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th. On that occasion the star clashed with Hangman Adam Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada in a bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout Coe suffered a concussion, just weeks...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Says Punching Vince McMahon Was “The Greatest Thing He Ever Did”
The main event of Survivor Series 1997 is part great wrestling match, part chaos and part mythical event the like of which has never been seen since. In a paranoid bid to try and maintain control of the WWF Championship, Vince McMahon concocted a plan which which sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star’s Win Over John Cena Sparked “A Lot Of Heat” Backstage
During his full-time WWE career John Cena earned a reputation as a man who rarely found his shoulders pinned to the mat. This reputation spawned internet memes and frustration among fans who saw a number of their favourite stars defeated by the 16-time World Champion. However, a WWE veteran has...
itrwrestling.com
Legendary Referee Claims He Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
In his nearly two decades as a WWE official, Earl Hebner played an integral part in some of the company’s most iconic matches and moments. Not only were he and his twin brother Dave the crux of a storyline conclusion between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, he also helped spearhead the storyline referee strike in 1999 as well as competed against WCW referee Nick Patrick during the Invasion storyline in 2001.
itrwrestling.com
Who Was The Undertaker’s Final Opponent?
The Undertaker began his wrestling career back in 1987 and had spells in World Class Championship Wrestling and the Continental Wrestling Association before arriving in WCW. However, while the star found some success in the Atlanta based promotion, he found his opportunities limited. After realising that he had gone as...
itrwrestling.com
Power Slam Podcast #264 – Steve Austin Comeback, Full Gear Preview & More
Kenny and Fin are back to discuss all the options for another Stone Cold Steve Austin match plus a rundown and preview of the AEW Full Gear card. Enjoy!
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy On If Dwayne Johnson Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
November 17th 1996 was a landmark day in WWE history, although no one quite realised just how important it would prove to be. On that famous night at Madison Square Garden at Survivor Series, Dwayne Johnson made his WWE debut. Known as Rocky Maivia, Johnson became the first third-generation Superstar...
itrwrestling.com
How Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins During A Training Session Led To Birth Of The Shield
From the moment that they arrived on WWE television at Survivor Series 2012, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley have dominated the world of professional wrestling. Whether as a group or as individuals, their impact on WWE and the business as a whole cannot be understated. However, before their...
itrwrestling.com
“No Smoke Without Fire” Regarding Steve Austin In-Ring Return
On November 14th it was reported that WWE not only had an interest in Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling again, but they had offered him a deal to do. It had earlier been noted that the man himself was incredibly happy with how his comeback against Kevin Owens went at WrestleMania 38, especially as it was his first match in 19 years.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Recalls The Biggest Lesson She Learned Whilst Training With Finn Balor
Becky Lynch has come a long way since taking her first steps into the wrestling industry back in the early 2000’s. Interestingly, she was helped along with those early steps by a man who was on his own way to wrestling stardom Finn Balor. The former Raw Women’s Champion...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar “Has An Offer” To Return To The Company
It has become a common occurrence in recent months to see former WWE Superstars heading back to the company, and it appears that there could be more on the way. Following the return of Sarah Logan on the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown alongside the Viking Raiders, it has now been reported that WWE have been in contact with another former Superstar.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series Main Event In Jeopardy Following Injury To Major Star
On November 14th it was reported that Kevin Owens had suffered an injury during a recent live event, less than two weeks ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Although nothing had been confirmed, it was believed that Owens was due to be part of a huge main event at the show featuring The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes. On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch confronted Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn with the help of Drew McIntyre. This was done to set up a match between the two factions where Kevin Owens would join with McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes. It was reported by PWInsider that this was scheduled to be the men’s WarGames match on the show.
itrwrestling.com
When Did Seth Rollins Win His First WWE World Championship?
Seth Rollins is a three-time World Champion in WWE and one of the most decorated stars on the entire roster. The former Ring of Honor star signed with the company back in 2010 and began his journey to stardom in developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. When FCW became NXT two...
itrwrestling.com
Independent Star Offered AEW Contract Following Dynamite Debut
On last night’s AEW Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle successfully defended their championships against the team of Top Flight and Independent wrestling star AR Fox. The trios bout featured the in-ring return of Darius Martin, who has been sidelined with injury for the majority of...
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Defends WWE Saudi Arabia Shows As “A Smart Business Transaction”
Since 2018, WWE have ran shows in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year strategic partnership with the General Sports Authority, in which they have agreed to run two ‘large-scale events’ in Saudi through to 2027. This controversial decision was met with backlash from a large portion of...
Comments / 0