New York City, NY

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Dating

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked romance rumors after they were seen cozying up on a recent night out in New York. The news was shared by the Instagram gossip account Deux Moi.

"Can't believe I'm saying this anon pls. Emrata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all," someone wrote in a tip which was shared on Deux Moi's Instagram Stories. "His hands were all over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up."

For now, the possible relationship is merely a rumor but Cosmopolitan points out that both celebrities are newly single. Pete and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian called it quits after 9 months of dating back in August. According to sources, the former couple is no longer in communication. The two would be friendly if they saw each other in person because there's no bad blood. However, they are both very busy with their careers and personal lives & it's "highly unlikely" that Kim and Pete will ever rekindle their romance, the sources added.

As for Emily, she split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. According to Cosmopolitan, the breakup came after claims that he had been unfaithful during their marriage. She is currently raising their son as a single mother.

