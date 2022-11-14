ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Dating

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miOgM_0jAVMkib00
Photo : Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked romance rumors after they were seen cozying up on a recent night out in New York. The news was shared by the Instagram gossip account Deux Moi.

"Can't believe I'm saying this anon pls. Emrata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all," someone wrote in a tip which was shared on Deux Moi's Instagram Stories. "His hands were all over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up."

For now, the possible relationship is merely a rumor but Cosmopolitan points out that both celebrities are newly single. Pete and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian called it quits after 9 months of dating back in August. According to sources, the former couple is no longer in communication. The two would be friendly if they saw each other in person because there's no bad blood. However, they are both very busy with their careers and personal lives & it's "highly unlikely" that Kim and Pete will ever rekindle their romance, the sources added.

As for Emily, she split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. According to Cosmopolitan, the breakup came after claims that he had been unfaithful during their marriage. She is currently raising their son as a single mother.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
People

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Have Adorable Dance Party to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston

Khloé Kardashian captured the cousin's epic dance party, where the girls enjoyed both classic and current hits Khloé Kardashian captioned an adorable moment between cousins. On Tuesday evening, the Good American co-founder posted a cute video on her Instagram Story of an epic dance party taking place at her home. The video begins with the song "Suéltate" from Sing 2 playing as daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — crouch on the ground, playfully posing with finger guns...
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!

In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular. With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts. But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have...
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo

I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie

Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
People

Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!  On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Pink as She Accepts The Giving Tree Award at 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy