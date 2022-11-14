ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZguW_0jAVMbm400

(KTLA) — Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety.

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Nexstar’s KTLA, the hospital said Leno “is in stable condition” and receiving treatment for his face and hands. He is also “in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he’s doing well and that he’s in the ‘best burn center in the United States.’”

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
WSAV News 3

Deputies search for man in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find Ralph Futch, who is wanted on a burglary warrant. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton. BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains. Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”. He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and  Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated. WSAV is […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah, Rincon man sentenced in killing of whistleblower who revealed illegal hiring scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local men were sentenced to serve several decades in prison for killing a whistleblower who revealed an illegal hiring scheme, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon was sentenced to 584 months. He previously pleaded guilty to charges including aiding and abetting the retaliation against […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Bluffton man charged with armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Bluffton man was accused of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage on November 8. According to police, Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams, 22, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. “Based on information detectives […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds

House Republicans critical of U.S. assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia introduced a privileged resolution on Thursday to audit the funds allocated by Congress.  The resolution is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and backed by a group of GOP lawmakers. House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle […]
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy