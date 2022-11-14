ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chew On This: Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Team Up For A New Edible Cannabis Product

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Time always seems to heal all. Whether it’s an ear that’s been bitten or a relationship that has been fractured, if you give it some time, things will work themselves out. This seems to especially be the case for two of boxing’s all time greats, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield .

In 1997, the two were involved in one of the most controversial moments in sports history. During their heavyweight title bout, Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear. Tyson was disqualified and the incident was the beginning of Tyson’s fall from grace in the public eye. The two buried the hatchet long ago and are now capitalizing off the infamous moment.

Tyson and Holyfield are teaming up to market a cannabis product. Together, the legends are promoting “Holy Ears,” which is a new product of Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. The THC and Delta-8 THC-infused edibles that are shaped like bitten ears are clearly inspired by the events that happened in 1997. Tyson initially dropped the product as “Mike Bites.” The release was immediately successful. According to Fox , Tyson said it was his wife, Kiki’s, idea to have “Holy Ears” as a product. This prompted Tyson to suggest that they get Holyfield involved.

Tyson has been a longtime advocate for cannabis use. It took some convincing but after Holyfield did his own research and seen how cannabis could and has helped people, Tyson specifically, he got on board. Now that he’s officially in the cannabis game, Holyfield will be an even busier man they he was before. “Holy Ears” will launch this month, under the newly formed Carma Holdings. Carma Holdings houses Tyson 2.0 and will also house Holyfield’s own cannabis line that will begin in 2023.

Congrats to both legends! We can’t wait to see what else is on the horizon for both of them and their lines.

