Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.

2 DAYS AGO