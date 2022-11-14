Read full article on original website
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Billy Campbell Talks ‘The Rocketeer's Sweet Spirit and the Only Reason to Do a Reboot
While Disney is eager to develop The Return of the Rocketeer, a revival of 1990s cult classic The Rocketeer, original lead star Billy Campbell doesn’t know precisely why a sequel would come after more than three decades. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for Star Trek: Prodigy, where Campbell is reprising his role as Okana, the first Rocketeer discussed the upcoming reboot, while revealing that he doesn’t see the character as a superhero.
'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies' Trailer Reveals a Different Side to the Headline-Making Case
If you’re a true crime fan, there’s no doubt that you’ve heard the tragic story of the death of Caylee Anthony and the larger-than-life trial against her mother, Casey Anthony. For the first time since her acquittal, Anthony is stepping in front of the camera and putting all the power into the hands of a production company who are making a three-part docuseries based on the happenings of her daughter’s mysterious death and the media heavy trial that would follow. Over the weekend, we shared the short yet satisfying first teaser from the Alexandra Haggiag Dean-created series titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, and today, Peacock has released a full trailer giving us a look at your latest true crime obsession.
‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Luca Guadagnino Movie
Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.
'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.
'1899' Ending Explained: What Is Reality?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. 1899 is finally available on Netflix, delivering one more mind-bending story from Dark creators. However, while the previous TV show from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar bent time, 1899 plays with the notion of reality itself, pushing viewers to doubt anything they have seen. So, when the credits roll, you might still have questions about what happened aboard the Kerberos, a ship departing from Europe with a destination to New York, hosting thousands of people from very different cultural backgrounds.
'My Policeman' Wastes the Talent of Its Supporting Cast
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Policeman.My Policeman, which debuted on Amazon Prime last week and was directed by Michael Grandage, has received extensive criticism for its predictable script and melodramatic plot line, as well as the underconfidence of its leading man, Harry Styles. Styles plays closeted policeman Tom Burgess, who, trying to survive institutionalized homophobia in 1950s Brighton, marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) to conceal his passionate love affair with art curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). However, as Patrick's efforts to hold onto Tom become increasingly desperate and Tom's relationship with Marion unravels subsequently, the film suffers from its own foregone conclusion: Namely, Marion's lifelong feelings of guilt over her final, and successful, effort to sabotage her husband's homosexual affair.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: 10 Important Themes Explored In The Hulu Series
The red cloaks. The wall. The rebellion. These are the images conjured up when fans of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale think of the acclaimed series, starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. With season 5 tunneling into its end, viewers have been bombarded with questions, answers, and moral dilemmas that will continue on into the sixth and final season.
‘Because I Said So’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Mother knows best! Because I Said So made many daughters rethink their own relationships with their parents after Diane Keaton’s Daphne Wilder took it too far when setting up her youngest child, Milly Wilder (Mandy Moore). In the 2007 rom-com, Daphne is worried that Milly won’t ever settle down — or at the very least, […]
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Other Times Disney Let Down Queer Audiences
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way onto the big screen. Even though it's been a long and challenging road for the project, it's already become a massive success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to one of the biggest Marvel films ever has already accumulated more than 300 million big ones at the box office and has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and it's easy to see why.
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Why Alicent Isn’t the Villain You Think She Is on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. It’s safe to admit that HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has gotten off to a stellar start. When the discourse around the series initially began, many were largely cynical — and for good reason. The final seasons of Game of Thrones had culminated in one of the most loathed finales in recent memory and a prequel set almost 200 years before didn’t inspire much confidence. However, there’s since been a change of heart for the viewers who all agree that the debut season is fairly strong. That said, there’s a character that has continued to face fans’ ire and that is Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).
