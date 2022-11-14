Along with Chuck Berry’s intro to “Johnny B. Goode” and the opening chords of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the distinctive “dum di-di dum dum” of Monty Norman’s “James Bond Theme” ranks as one of the most famous guitar licks of all time. It is one of many unforgettable musical moments in the history of the 60-year-old film franchise which charts the adventures of the suave British secret agent. The new Prime Video documentary The Sound Of 007 explores the history of the movies and their iconic scores. Debuting in the 1953 spy novel Casino Royale, penned by former British Naval...

