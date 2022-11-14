Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Goldblum Just Discovered And Tried Pocky For The First Time, And People Are Obsessed With His Reaction
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
How Spirited Continues a Long Legacy of Christmas Carol Adaptations
The new Ryan Reynolds-Will Ferrell adaptation 'Spirited' is the latest in a long line of iterations of the Dickens classic
18 Boyfriends Who Make A Really, Really Strong Argument For Staying Single Forever
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Consider This Brunch: Rian Johnson Is Determined to Make Each ‘Knives Out’ Film ‘Harder’ than the Last
Turning a completely original movie idea into a box office phenomenon is no small feat in today’s IP-driven marketplace, but that’s exactly what Rian Johnson did when “Knives Out” hit theaters in 2019. It’s even harder to make a sequel that surpasses the original, but many think Johnson has done that as well with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Johnson’s latest film brings his whodunnit franchise to Netflix, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as masterful southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc. But everything else about the film is new, as Blanc travels to Greece to solve a new case featuring a...
‘The Voice’ Fans Share Ideas, Artists for an All-Stars Season
For years, fans of 'The Voice' have discussed the potential for an All-Stars season. Here's what that could look like, including format, artists, and coaches.
‘The Sound Of 007’ Deep Dives Into The Music Of James Bond Scores And Theme Songs
Along with Chuck Berry’s intro to “Johnny B. Goode” and the opening chords of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the distinctive “dum di-di dum dum” of Monty Norman’s “James Bond Theme” ranks as one of the most famous guitar licks of all time. It is one of many unforgettable musical moments in the history of the 60-year-old film franchise which charts the adventures of the suave British secret agent. The new Prime Video documentary The Sound Of 007 explores the history of the movies and their iconic scores. Debuting in the 1953 spy novel Casino Royale, penned by former British Naval...
Comments / 0