ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Consider This Brunch: Rian Johnson Is Determined to Make Each ‘Knives Out’ Film ‘Harder’ than the Last

Turning a completely original movie idea into a box office phenomenon is no small feat in today’s IP-driven marketplace, but that’s exactly what Rian Johnson did when “Knives Out” hit theaters in 2019. It’s even harder to make a sequel that surpasses the original, but many think Johnson has done that as well with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Johnson’s latest film brings his whodunnit franchise to Netflix, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as masterful southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc. But everything else about the film is new, as Blanc travels to Greece to solve a new case featuring a...
Decider.com

‘The Sound Of 007’ Deep Dives Into The Music Of James Bond Scores And Theme Songs

Along with Chuck Berry’s intro to “Johnny B. Goode” and the opening chords of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the distinctive “dum di-di dum dum” of Monty Norman’s “James Bond Theme” ranks as one of the most famous guitar licks of all time. It is one of many unforgettable musical moments in the history of the 60-year-old film franchise which charts the adventures of the suave British secret agent. The new Prime Video documentary The Sound Of 007 explores the history of the movies and their iconic scores.  Debuting in the 1953 spy novel Casino Royale, penned by former British Naval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy