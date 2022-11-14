Read full article on original website
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car
Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.
Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him
A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Woman loses 100 pounds at husband’s request, leaves him to go enjoy her best life
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had the worst husband in the history of all the husbands I have known. I think I could write a book about all the ways he failed her in their marriage, and I’ve certainly written a lot of stories about them here, because there’s a lot to learn from observing these situations.
“It’s either me or your mother!” Wife threatens to leave husband who spends too much time with his mom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I did everything I could to stop my friend Chad from marrying his wife Rebecca. I knew before they married that she had been a liar and a cheat in previous relationships, and I didn’t want my good friend falling for the same thing. I pointed out her flaws every chance I could, even though it threatened our friendship, but you can only lead a horse to water. He married her anyway.
Leni Klum’s mom Heidi ships her groceries at college: ‘It almost didn’t fit in the fridge’
Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Leni Klum said her supermodel mother surprised her and her college roommate with quite the haul of groceries to their NYC pad.
Daughter buys home mother cleaned for 43 years
The midcentury home was special to the daughter, who said she thought it, and the surrounding houses, were mansions when she was little.
My 6-year-old has tantrums only around his grandparents. He's pushing his independence with people he knows will comfort him always.
As a first-grader, my son suddenly began having tantrums — but only when he was with my parents. I felt disconnected from my child because I didn't understand how to help. I realized he has a brand-new need to feel independent and needs opportunities and support. During my son's...
Mom screams with joy as soldier son suprises her at grocery store after being away for two years
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. It's a proud feeling for every parent to see their child join the army to serve their nation, but it can also be a harrowing experience for them, as they wait in anxiety for their return. Parents often live with the fear of losing their child in battle, and spend much of their time yearning for their safe return. Ethan Houston's mom was no different. The anxiety, relief, and joy spilled over when her son surprised her when she was out grocery shopping. Ethan Houston had been stationed in Germany and hadn't seen his mother for two years, reported Goodnews Movement. The video of Houston surprising his mom has gone viral online as it's incredibly emotional.
A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Dad Goes Shopping For Daughter’s First Sleepover and It’s Too Cute
He’s so excited to make them breakfast!
Father lets daughter walk to library in the rain: "He drove by and smiled"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother went to school, the kids spent most of their afternoons in the library. She would go there on foot every Monday to Friday, no matter the weather.
Husband brilliantly sneaks his dog into the hospital to say goodbye to his wife.
Anyone who owns a dog can attest to the amazing comfort they provide during times of stress or discomfort. Research shows that dogs have a biological effect on us that elevates our levels of oxytocin, which is known as the “love hormone." Unfortunately, most of the time, dogs aren't...
Mum says grandparents have to ask for consent before hugging toddler daughter
A mum has shared the very important reason why her one-year-old daughter's grandparents have to ask permission before going in for a hug. Watch her explain below:. Many of us will have had grandparents who were always asking for hugs or pecks on the cheek when we were kids. Usually...
Woman fails to convince her daughter to learn how to clean and gut fish for her future husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a little girl, I marveled at my mother's ability to clean and gut a fish like it was nothing. I found it gross and horrifying, but it was nonetheless impressive. How could she be so brave?
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places
These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings
What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?. No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple.
There is approximately six weeks until Christmas, 2022. It's time to start shopping to get your significant other something nice for Christmas. Don't wait unil the last minute. Somtimes it's hard to shop for the ones we love. I try to pay attention throughout the year to what my wife...
