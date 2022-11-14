Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Family Fun Run at West Orange Trail
Orange County residents will have the chance to enjoy a fun Saturday morning at the Family Fun Run that will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Chapin Station of the West Orange Trail, 501 Crown Point Cross Road, Winder Garden. If you are not...
This week in West Orange County history: Nov. 17, 2022
Mattie H. Farmer of Ocoee was sworn in as judge of the Orange County Juvenile Court. Maj. George McMillan paid a visit to the Army Air Forces Basic Flying School near Walnut Ridge to see his kid brother, Aviation Cadet Malcolm McMillan, who was training there — and he found himself lecturing the cadets about his exploits in China with the Flying Tigers.
Reading Reindeer: Gift the gift of reading to local children through Eight Waves
Eight Waves is making a splash in West Orange County with its commitment to underserved communities. The Winter Garden nonprofit organization offers healthy support systems to children and families — and this includes reading intervention, reading buddies, one-on-one tutoring and getting more books into the hands of babies. “It...
City of Ocoee hosting first Holiday Dog Parade
The city of Ocoee is planning to host its first Holiday Dog Parade in December. The parade is part of the city's free Jolly Jamboree which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. All dogs will be staged in the parking lot across from the Book Rack...
Sushi Pop ends their Winter Park venture, Henry and Michelle Salgado return, and Black Restaurant Week ends Sunday — don't miss out
Local food events and restaurant openings and closings
Friday Night Lights Football Playoff Preview 11.18.2022
We are down to 3 Lake & Sumter County football teams remaining in this years FHSAA football playoffs. They include South Sumter, Lake Minneola and Wildwood High! Each team has a unique scenario headed into this weekend! Lets take an in depth look at this weekends matchups!. Division 1R. The...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
Winter Garden resident Patty Myers creates 'Making a Killing' documentary
It’s a day Winter Garden resident Patty Myers will never forget. It’s the day Myers lost her husband of more than 31 years, Tony, at 8:06 a.m. It’s a day she will play over and over in her head forever. “I always tell people I’m fine, but...
Oakland Park estate tops Winter Garden sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 1200 Union Club Drive, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 28, for $1,640,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,911 square feet of living area. Days on market: 28.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Trey Newsome
The First Academy senior and strong safety Trey Newsome was named captain during his last season with the Royals and currently leads his team in tackles (77) and is tied for team-best in interceptions (four). Tell us a little bit about your last season. This past season, it’s been my...
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Obituary: Ann Sughrue Spears
Ann Sughrue Spears, Windermere, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Ann was born on July 14, 1933, in Charleston, South Carolina, the fourth of five children, to the late Dr. John Sughrue and Barbara (Grice) Sughrue. Ann achieved her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from College of Charleston in 1955.
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
Have coffee, conversation with Oakland town manager
Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites residents to join him for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served. Attendees are welcome to learn about town news, services, events...
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
