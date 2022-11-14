. . that in the early morning hours of November 17, 1916, in the middle of World War I, Connecticut welcomed the German submarine Deutschland into New London. The Deutschland was one of the first seven U-151 class U-boats built in Germany and one of the only vessels developed to serve as an unarmed cargo submarine. Designed to carry goods between Germany and the United States, she easily transported up to 700 tons of cargo. The sub departed on her first journey on June 23, 1916, carrying chemical dyes, medical drugs, mail, and gems, and arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, after two weeks at sea. The vessel and her crew stayed in the United States until August 2, when they departed with cargo (including hundreds of tons of nickel and tin) valued at almost $18 million.

