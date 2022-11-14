Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Estelita Makes The Journey Back Home
Once you hear how many steps Estelita Boateng took before arriving on Nicoll Street Wednesday with her 4‑month-old son Lucas, you may never complain again about your exhausting daily routine. Boateng wasn’t complaining, though. She was on not just a daily journey, but a longer-term journey back home to...
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
AdWeek
Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist
Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing
2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
Eyewitness News
Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport
(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General. Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022. Masterson fired at the truck five times,...
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M
A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
connecticuthistory.org
New London Harbors a German Submarine During World War I – Who Knew?
. . that in the early morning hours of November 17, 1916, in the middle of World War I, Connecticut welcomed the German submarine Deutschland into New London. The Deutschland was one of the first seven U-151 class U-boats built in Germany and one of the only vessels developed to serve as an unarmed cargo submarine. Designed to carry goods between Germany and the United States, she easily transported up to 700 tons of cargo. The sub departed on her first journey on June 23, 1916, carrying chemical dyes, medical drugs, mail, and gems, and arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, after two weeks at sea. The vessel and her crew stayed in the United States until August 2, when they departed with cargo (including hundreds of tons of nickel and tin) valued at almost $18 million.
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Coliseum Redo Promise: Park Will Be Public
The public space at the new Coliseum site redevelopment will be a true “gateway to the city” that is open to all — and not a fenced-in private courtyard like what currently sits one block away in front of the Knights of Columbus tower. City officials...
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
Comments / 0