ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
New Haven Independent

Estelita Makes The Journey Back Home

Once you hear how many steps Estelita Boateng took before arriving on Nicoll Street Wednesday with her 4‑month-old son Lucas, you may never complain again about your exhausting daily routine. Boateng wasn’t complaining, though. She was on not just a daily journey, but a longer-term journey back home to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
AdWeek

Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist

Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing

2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G

New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M

A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

New London Harbors a German Submarine During World War I – Who Knew?

. . that in the early morning hours of November 17, 1916, in the middle of World War I, Connecticut welcomed the German submarine Deutschland into New London. The Deutschland was one of the first seven U-151 class U-boats built in Germany and one of the only vessels developed to serve as an unarmed cargo submarine. Designed to carry goods between Germany and the United States, she easily transported up to 700 tons of cargo. The sub departed on her first journey on June 23, 1916, carrying chemical dyes, medical drugs, mail, and gems, and arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, after two weeks at sea. The vessel and her crew stayed in the United States until August 2, when they departed with cargo (including hundreds of tons of nickel and tin) valued at almost $18 million.
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy