BBC

Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction

Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
BBC

Rishi Sunak urges Russia to 'get out' of Ukraine at G20

Rishi Sunak has urged Russia to "get out of Ukraine," as he condemned its "barbaric" invasion at the G20 summit of world leaders. At a meeting attended by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the British PM said the UK would "back Ukraine for as long as it takes". Mr Sunak...
BBC

Ukraine war: Poland missile strike reveals Nato divisions

Responsibility for the missile strike in Poland is still being established. But the way countries responded to the incident before the facts were known was revealing. Ukraine was swift to blame Russia. President Zelensky called it "a Russian missile attack on collective security" and as such "a very significant escalation". Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "a conspiracy theory" to suggest missiles were part of Ukrainian air defences. These claims about Russia subsequently appear unfounded.
BBC

Rishi Sunak's G20 meeting with Chinese president cancelled

A planned meeting between Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been cancelled after a missile blast in Poland. The encounter, at the G20 summit in Indonesia, was due to be the first in-person meeting between a British PM and Chinese leader since 2018. Early reports had suggested Russia...
BBC

Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper

A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch. “We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.” North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
BBC

Ukraine war: Bodies found amid reports of Russian atrocities in Kherson

Ukraine says it has found the bodies of 63 civilians bearing signs of torture near the recently liberated city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion. But the BBC has spoken to two people who said they were held for more than a month in what are being described as "torture chambers".
BBC

Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire

At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
BBC

Ukraine war: The men who bring back the dead

This article contains details some readers may find distressing. Artur describes his job as bringing the dead back from oblivion. He and Denys, two young Ukrainian men, have the grim task of retrieving the bodies of civilians and soldiers killed in this brutal war. That includes dead Russians as well as their own.
BBC

What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?

US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
BBC

Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong

Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC

Iran protests: Fact-checking claims of '15,000 death sentences'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a social media post containing a misleading claim that Iranian authorities have imposed the death penalty on 15,000 detained protesters. The claim went viral on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok this week. So far, over 15,000 protesters are estimated to have been arrested in...
BBC

Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI

The FBI is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. A September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed the presence of these stations around the world, including in New York. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, told senior politicians...
BBC

Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations

A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
