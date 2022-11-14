Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
BBC
Rishi Sunak urges Russia to 'get out' of Ukraine at G20
Rishi Sunak has urged Russia to "get out of Ukraine," as he condemned its "barbaric" invasion at the G20 summit of world leaders. At a meeting attended by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the British PM said the UK would "back Ukraine for as long as it takes". Mr Sunak...
BBC
Ukraine war: Poland missile strike reveals Nato divisions
Responsibility for the missile strike in Poland is still being established. But the way countries responded to the incident before the facts were known was revealing. Ukraine was swift to blame Russia. President Zelensky called it "a Russian missile attack on collective security" and as such "a very significant escalation". Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "a conspiracy theory" to suggest missiles were part of Ukrainian air defences. These claims about Russia subsequently appear unfounded.
BBC
Rishi Sunak's G20 meeting with Chinese president cancelled
A planned meeting between Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been cancelled after a missile blast in Poland. The encounter, at the G20 summit in Indonesia, was due to be the first in-person meeting between a British PM and Chinese leader since 2018. Early reports had suggested Russia...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch. “We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.” North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
BBC
Ukraine war: Bodies found amid reports of Russian atrocities in Kherson
Ukraine says it has found the bodies of 63 civilians bearing signs of torture near the recently liberated city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion. But the BBC has spoken to two people who said they were held for more than a month in what are being described as "torture chambers".
BBC
Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire
At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
Iran protests: Social media videos show flames at home of late leader Khomeini
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Video clips showing the ancestral home in Iran of the late founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on fire have been widely shared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters.
Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend
Nord Stream leaks confirmed as sabotage, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines, confirming sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.
BBC
Ukraine war: The men who bring back the dead
This article contains details some readers may find distressing. Artur describes his job as bringing the dead back from oblivion. He and Denys, two young Ukrainian men, have the grim task of retrieving the bodies of civilians and soldiers killed in this brutal war. That includes dead Russians as well as their own.
BBC
What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?
US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Iran protests: Fact-checking claims of '15,000 death sentences'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a social media post containing a misleading claim that Iranian authorities have imposed the death penalty on 15,000 detained protesters. The claim went viral on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok this week. So far, over 15,000 protesters are estimated to have been arrested in...
BBC
Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI
The FBI is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. A September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed the presence of these stations around the world, including in New York. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, told senior politicians...
In Seattle, an Iranian protests in a way banned back home - through dance
SEATTLE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hair uncovered and hands painted red, Iranian-born choreographer Parmida Ziaei dances in the streets and on stage to show her support for demonstrators more than 6,000 miles (10,000 km) from her home in Seattle.
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
