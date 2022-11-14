Read full article on original website
‘DISENCHANTED:’ Director Adam Shankman on the Long-Awaited Sequel
When Enchanted was released in 2007, it’s safe to assume no one could’ve predicted just how popular the film would go on to become. The fairytale musical earned an impressive $340 million worldwide on an $80 million budget, and fans began to wonder when – and if – a sequel would come. It would take thirteen years for a sequel to be announced and nearly two more years for the movie to finally hit Disney+. A long wait for an enchanting sequel that director Adam Shankman was ready to make shortly after talking to Disney’s Sean Bailey.
‘DISENCHANTED:’ Idina Menzel on Returning for the Sequel, Her Love of the Songs
Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted, finally hits Disney+ later this week. To celebrate the film, Disney held a virtual conference with some of its stars including leading lady Amy Adams, leading man Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel. With such a long gap between films, one of the questions the cast was most asked was what it was like to return. Adams, of course, noted how they had to carefully consider where Giselle would be nearly a decade later. But for Menzel, it was pretty easy to slip back into the role of Nancy Tremaine.
Disney Eyeing a ‘The Princess Diaries’ Revival
Who knew Disney had a thing for princess stories? Jokes aside, it looks like Disney is hoping to revive the popular The Princess Diaries franchise as they have attached Supergirl and Reacher‘s Aadrita Mukerji to write a script that would act as a continuation of the 2004 film Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. It should be noted that Anne Hathaway is not attached yet but she has been open to potentially returning one day in the past. If Disney approves of a script and finds a director, we might see her return to the role.
Jason Blum and James Wan in Talks to Merge Production Studios
If there are any names that come to mind in the horror genre business, it’s Jason Blum‘s Blumhouse Studios and James Wan‘s Atomic Monster. Wan has been more on the creative side of the business and made his splash with The Conjuring and Saw franchise. Blumhouse however established itself as a big contender in the small to the medium-sized budget horror scene. With a variety of projects ranging from Halloween Ends, The Black Phone to the first Five Nights at Freddy‘s Adaptation, and even out-there projects like M3GAN. Now, it seems these two powerhouses are set to unite.
Former X-Men Kelsey Grammer Wants to Return as Beast in the MCU
The moment Marvel Studios unveiled plans for Avengers: Secret Wars, it felt like anything suddenly became possible. The Multiverse Saga was upon us and while we only got a glimpse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that seems entirely on purpose in retrospect to build up what is yet to come, it does seem like the perfect way to slowly bring back some iconic stars from Marvel’s cinematic and TV history.
New ‘Alien’ Movie In Development, Eyeing Cailee Spaeny
Game over, man. Game over! The Xenomorphs, a ferocious species of extraterrestrials who have been terrifying audiences since 1979’s Alien, are back. Deadline has revealed a new film in Ridley Scott‘s sci-fi horror franchise is finally in the works, and this time, it will likely star up-and-coming actress Cailee Spaeny. There is next-to-no further information regarding the project, with its plot and placement on the Alien timeline still a mystery. Fede Alverez, known for his work on 2016’s instant thriller classic Don’t Breath and 2013’s Evil Dead remake, will direct the picture with Scott Free Productions on board to produce. Reports claim Scott Free and 20th Century Studios have made this project a top priority after being impressed by a pitch from Alverez, and filming will begin in early 2023.
Marvel EP Nate Moore Says ‘Armor Wars’ Was Too Big for D+
After having been announced as a streaming series at Disney’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, it was recently revealed that the Don Cheadle vehicle Armor Wars was changing gears and being developed as a feature film. Other than the idea that the events of Armor Wars will spin out of the 2023 streaming series Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios hasn’t let much slip about what to expect from the project. However, in an interview with Matt Belloni, Marvel Studios Executive Producer and Parliament member Nate Moore gave some insight into how its development involved and what fans can expect.
From DC to Horror: Walter Hamada Makes Deal with Paramount
Walter Hamada is a name many might recall as a big part of the post-Justice League era of DC Films. While the studio has been renamed DC Studios with new leadership under Peter Safran and long-time superhero director James Gunn, the producer fought his way uphill on trying to set a plan for DC’s future. Under new leadership with Warner Bros. Discovery, he left the studio and many wondered where he’d show up again. As it turns out, he went on to return to his horror roots.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Christina Choe Set to Helm Margot Robbie’s ‘Pizza Girl’ (Exclusvie)
Christina Choe, who directed two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale and two episodes the The Twilight Zone, is set to helm the feature film Pizza Girl, which is being produced by Margot Robbie. Though it was unclear at the time of publication, it is also believed that Robbie will hold down one of the film’s leads. Casting for the film is underway now ahead of a January start of production.
Den Den Murphy Episode 26 – One Piece Film Red
One Piece has had a big 25th anniversary, as while the manga finally left Wano after years on the island, we’ve also gotten a brand new film titled Red. Introducing Shank’s daughter Uta to the world, Fezzy and Joe take a closer look at what the film is all about.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 11
Telling a story to which the audience already knows the ending certainly isn’t an easy task. It is, however, the task Tony Gilroy took on in Andor. Gilroy, who co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, which introduced Cassian Andor and followed him to his death on Scarif, found the secret formula for doing so and created a series that’s becoming increasingly integral to the history of the Star Wars universe. Episode 11, “Daughter of Ferrix”, is another stunning example of how while Andor keeps Cassian at the center of the plot, it’s not really his story at all.
Lionsgate Developing ‘Streets of Rage’ Movie
Lionsgate is developing a Streets of Rage movie. The news comes courtesy of Deadline with the outlet reporting that the studio has set John Wick franchise creator and scribe Derek Kolstad as the film’s writer. News that a Streets of Rage film was in development was first announced in April, although no studio was attached at the time of the announcement.
A New Report Has Revealed the Villain of ‘Wonder Man’
Theory Thursdays are pretty special at Murphy’s Multiverse and it looks as though one of the most recent bits of speculation might turn out to have been spot on! According to a new report from insider Daniel RPK, the villain of the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Wonder Man will be exactly who Hunter Radesi posited him to be just a few weeks ago.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ May Not Release on Disney+ Within the Usual Release Window
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made quite the splash at the international box office and is a strong contender to potentially pass a billion with some powerful word-of-mouth pushing the project forward. There’s, however, one part that could end up dragging its growth down in the form of the current Disney plan setting each new release to be available on Disney+ within 45 days. Yet, it seems that Wakanda Forever may move away from that current trend.
Angela Kang Boards Sony and Amazon’s ‘Silk: Spider Society’
Amazon and Sony are officially looking to expand the Spider-Man universe on the small screen with Silk officially a go. After first being announced in September 2020, the series seemed to land Watchmen‘s Tom Spezialy as its showrunner. However, The Walking Dead‘s Angela Kang is now overseeing the project for both Sony and Amazon/MGM. The project has also received a new title in Silk: Spider Society.
‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Reignites MCU Return Rumors With New Instagram Post
There’s been a lot of rumors surrounding Marvel Studios’ future projects. Especially the upcoming adaptation of Secret Invasion has been the focus given its topic of exploring a world infiltrated by the Skrull. A story exploring agents trying to figure out if the person next to them can be trusted opens up many possibilities, especially with a project focused on the spy aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy 2’ Ready to Roll at Amazon Studios (Exclusive)
Dave Bautista will reunite with co-star Chloe Coleman and writer/director Pete Segal for My Spy 2, a sequel to the surprise 2020 film. The film will be produced by Amazon Studios, which purchased the rights to My Spy in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters across the globe. After a couple of years in development, production is set to begin in February 2023 with shoots planned on location in South Africa and Italy.
‘Werewolf by Night’ Star is Ready for More Marvel Horror
Marvel Studios had an exciting year with various projects exploring the different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest surprises was their first Special Presentation Werewolf by Night as long-time composer Michael Giacchino takes on the director’s role to give us the MCU’s first true horror entry.
Prime Video Unveils First Look at Emma Roberts in ‘Space Cadet’
Prime Video has unveiled the first official look of Emma Roberts in the new movie, Space Cadet. The film, which is written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts), follows a Florida party girl named Rex (Roberts), who “turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve. “
REVIEW: ‘Christmas with You’
November marks that time of year when networks and retailers begin their seasonal push for the holidays. The Hallmark Channel essentially becomes the Christmas movie channel, and commercials seek to remind customers the Holidays are fast approaching. Over the years, Netflix has sought to try and capture some of that Christmas magic. And the streaming giant has successfully done so with The Princess Switch films and the Christmas Prince series. Now, Netflix is looking to expand its holiday collection even further with the addition of Christmas with You.
