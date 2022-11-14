ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said landed in its waters but was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
AFP

North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the United States mainland. The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile in what Pyongyang said was a response to Sunday's talks between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Finding Common Cause (and Rhythms) in Sherief Elkatsha’s Music Documentary ‘Far From the Nile’

Finding common cause and rhythm across language and culture is at the heart of “Far From the Nile,” from director Sherief Elkatsha, which opened the Horizons of Arab Cinema competition at the Cairo Intl. Film Festival. Elkatsha’s latest follows 12 African musicians from seven countries along the Nile River who comprise the Nile Project, a group that seeks to highlight the conflict over increasingly scarce water resources in the region. As they leave their home countries for a 100-day tour of the American heartland, they grapple with cultural differences, musical disputes and competing egos in an effort to stay united behind...

