Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Art of the Native Florida GardenModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Food Pantries In Lakeland
Polk County Public Schools has opened a new food pantry in west Lakeland and the food is available to anyone who needs it. The new food pantry, operated by the district’s preschool programs, is housed at the West Area Adult School, 604 S. Central Ave. It is open every other Friday, except holidays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out. The next day the pantry is open is this Friday, Nov. 18.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Bay News 9
EEOC officer files own discrimination report against Polk County School District
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act states that a man and a woman should be paid basically the same wages for the same work. Equal Employment Opportunity officers are put in place within organizations to make sure this happens, but in a 2021 case, it was an EEOC officer who filed the complaint.
polk.edu
Sheriff’s deputy pursues dream of flying for law enforcement at Polk State Aerospace
Odalys Hurtado describes one of her biggest challenges as being a petite female in the law enforcement profession, but her ambition is greater than her stature, inspiring her to become a pilot so that she may one day work for her agency’s aviation unit. As a Polk County Sheriff’s...
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
plantcityobserver.com
Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department
The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07 a.m.
After election loss, Janet Cruz says she's running for Lynn Hurtak's Tampa City Council seat
This morning, less than two weeks after losing her seat in the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz announced plans to run for the Tampa City Council seat currently occupied by Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak. Cruz planned to share her intention to challenge the popular first-term councilwoman in the latest edition of La...
How to safely thaw your Thanksgiving turkey
It's almost time to gobble 'til you wobble this Thanksgiving, and if you're the one cooking dinner this year, 8 On Your Side has some tips on how to do so safely.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Habit Burger Grill Set to Make Tampa Debut, Nine More Locations on the Horizon
Although the restaurant is reportedly going to open this December, a location is yet to be revealed.
Skippers Down East Galley Bringing Northern Seafood Flare to Davenport
Co-owner, Christy Lake, together with Maine-based partners Karen and Skip Eaton, will be serving up fresh lobster rolls, Jersey dogs, and more.
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
fox13news.com
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Comments / 0