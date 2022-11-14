Polk County Public Schools has opened a new food pantry in west Lakeland and the food is available to anyone who needs it. The new food pantry, operated by the district’s preschool programs, is housed at the West Area Adult School, 604 S. Central Ave. It is open every other Friday, except holidays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out. The next day the pantry is open is this Friday, Nov. 18.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO