kchanews.com
More Campsites Come with More Costs for Floyd County
Campers are getting more campsites to choose from in Floyd County But those campsites will cost the County more than originally thought. During their regular board meeting Tuesday, Conservation Director Adams Sears told Supervisors the price tag to install 18 new camp pads, with water and electrical, at the Tosanak Recreational Area has gone up significantly since June; from $117,000 to just over $150,000.
kchanews.com
Meals On Wheels in Charles City to End Service in December
The Meals on Wheels program in Charles City is coming to an end in about a month. In a statement, Board Chair Dennis Niezwaag says several factors are playing a role in discontinuing the service. He cites that program partner, Apple Valley Assisted Living, could not continue providing meals for the program for various reasons including rising costs.
katyflint.com
Revived, Refreshed, and Fantastic….A Stay at the Red Fox Inn
Who doesn’t love an overnight stay that makes you feel revived, refreshed, and fantastic?! That’s exactly what you get when you plan a stay at the Red Fox Inn in Waverly. While we were hosted during our stay at the Red Fox Inn, all thoughts are 100% authentic and my own. For more details, please see the Disclosure Tab.
Fayette County Fair Brings In Two Major Country Acts
The weather may be cold, but this concert announcement is going to heat you right up!. Clear your calendar for this July, because the Fayette County Fair is bringing in TWO major country acts. Dustin Lynch is coming back to Iowa this summer for a show you won't want to...
kchanews.com
Interim Tag Dropped for Charles City School Superintendent
Charles City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist is losing the “interim” tag. The School Board Monday night officially named Lundquist as the district’s full-time Superintendent for the remainder of the school year, which runs through June 30, 2023. Lundquist has served as interim Superintendent since signing a one-year contract that started this past July 1st.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
KIMT
Rochester man gets prison sentence for NE Iowa crimes
DECORAH, Iowa – A Rochester man already serving time for crimes in Minnesota is now sentenced to prison in Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, has pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County to identity theft and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was accused of stealing $500 of tools in October 2021 and using stolen checks and credit cards to buy $1,564.10 in items.
KCRG.com
Unverferth Manufacturing announces expansion, job openings at Shell Rock facility
SHELL ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. has announced that it’s Shell Rock facility has nearly completed a 75,000-square-foot plant expansion. This will mark the facility’s 12th expansion since 1988 and an additional 65 job openings for welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators, and general assemblers.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
kchanews.com
Three Arrested, Maybe More Coming in Northeast Underage Drinking/Drug Investigation
Three people were arrested recently in northeast Iowa on drug charges, with more arrests possible. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with West Union Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Elm Street in West Union at about 11:30 p.m. on November 5th. During the search, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized, which also led to an investigation of a second location just north of West Union, where law enforcement found multiple subjects, including minors, consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.
kchanews.com
Missing New Hampton Man’s Car Located, but Not Him
North Iowa authorities have located the vehicle of a New Hampton man missing since last month, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The New Hampton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza. He was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
KIMT
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty. Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault. He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.
KGLO News
Orchard woman pleads not guilty to embezzling from Floyd County law firm
CHARLES CITY — A Mitchell County woman accused of embezzling from a Floyd County law firm has pleaded not guilty. 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard was charged in October with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Farmer is accused of stealing more than $21,000 for her personal use from the Charles City law firm where she worked from 2012 to 2022.
