Colorado State University

Salazar Center, Denver Parks and Recreation fund climate research by CSU team

Adapted from a news release by the Salazar Center for North American Conservation and Denver Parks and Recreation. A Colorado State University team has been awarded the inaugural grant from a program created by the Salazar Center for North American Conservation in partnership with Denver Parks and Recreation. The Urban Climate Resilience initiative was launched earlier this year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
Colorado State University

‘Eye-opening’ Climate Leadership Summit helping bring area high school students to CSU

As a senior at Rocky Mountain High School, Charly Frank designed graphics and helped plan the 2022 Climate Leadership Summit at Colorado State University. “I think over the course of planning and actually attending the event it had an extreme impact on my overall understanding of sustainability as a concept and how I could be a better environmental activist,” Frank said. “I learned so much about sustainability and when I went to some of the breakout sessions it was definitely eye opening.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

CSU’s partnerships with local school districts reach into classrooms, athletics and beyond

Colorado State University had 439 teacher candidates in Northern Colorado schools from both undergraduate and graduate programs during the 2021-22 academic year, showing the connections between CSU and local school districts. Beyond CSU’s Center for Educator Preparation in the School of Education, which provides teacher and principal licensure, there are...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building

Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor

Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community

Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future

Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
DENVER, CO
Colorado State University

Fighting on with all its might, CSU anthem turns 90

The CSU Fight Song turns 90 years old this Saturday, Nov. 19!. While the lyrics have changed slightly over time – mainly the modification of “stalwart Aggies” to “stalwart Ram Team” as the university’s mascot and name changed in 1950s – the beloved rallying tune has been sung thousands of times across nine decades.
FORT COLLINS, CO

