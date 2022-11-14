Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Colorado State University
Salazar Center, Denver Parks and Recreation fund climate research by CSU team
Adapted from a news release by the Salazar Center for North American Conservation and Denver Parks and Recreation. A Colorado State University team has been awarded the inaugural grant from a program created by the Salazar Center for North American Conservation in partnership with Denver Parks and Recreation. The Urban Climate Resilience initiative was launched earlier this year.
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Colorado State University
‘Eye-opening’ Climate Leadership Summit helping bring area high school students to CSU
As a senior at Rocky Mountain High School, Charly Frank designed graphics and helped plan the 2022 Climate Leadership Summit at Colorado State University. “I think over the course of planning and actually attending the event it had an extreme impact on my overall understanding of sustainability as a concept and how I could be a better environmental activist,” Frank said. “I learned so much about sustainability and when I went to some of the breakout sessions it was definitely eye opening.”
Colorado State University
CSU’s partnerships with local school districts reach into classrooms, athletics and beyond
Colorado State University had 439 teacher candidates in Northern Colorado schools from both undergraduate and graduate programs during the 2021-22 academic year, showing the connections between CSU and local school districts. Beyond CSU’s Center for Educator Preparation in the School of Education, which provides teacher and principal licensure, there are...
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
Westword
Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor
Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
KDVR.com
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions
An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
Data shows motorists find I-25 construction zones difficult to navigate
Three people have died and dozens more have suffered injuries while driving in construction zones designed to make the stretch of Interstate 25 between Mead and Fort Collins safer for all.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
Colorado State University
Meet vlogger and CSU transfer, Frankie, and learn why he loves Fort Collins
A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Meet Frankie, one of our newest vloggers!...
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
Colorado State University
Fighting on with all its might, CSU anthem turns 90
The CSU Fight Song turns 90 years old this Saturday, Nov. 19!. While the lyrics have changed slightly over time – mainly the modification of “stalwart Aggies” to “stalwart Ram Team” as the university’s mascot and name changed in 1950s – the beloved rallying tune has been sung thousands of times across nine decades.
Boulder County buys $10.8 million Heil Valley Ranch parcel
Boulder County commissioners approved a $10.8 million purchase on 586 acres in Heil Valley Ranch. The county has been leasing the land, located in the middle of the open space property west of Longmont, from the Colorado State Land Board since 1998. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during Tuesday’s meeting.
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
Comments / 0