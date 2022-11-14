Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Scott Kenneth Neumann, 52
Scott Kenneth Neumann, age 52, of Waterville, MN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home with his mom by his side. Scott was born September 14th, 1970 in Owatonna, MN, the son of Margaret “Margie” (Lambrecht) Neumann Jacobson, of Waterville, MN, and the late Kenneth R. Neumann. He attended school in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1989.
New Prague Times
Theodore “Ted” Simon, 90
Theodore “Ted” Simon, age 90, of New Prague, died peacefully, with his family at his side on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee. Ted was born on March 13, 1932 in Wheatland Township, Rice County, Minnesota to James J. and Mary A. (Kubes) Simon. He grew up on the family farm near Veseli and graduated from New Prague High School. After serving in the US Army, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Lorraine A. Franek on September 23, 1958 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli. He and Lorraine raised their six children on a dairy farm near St. Patrick. After selling the dairy herd, he continued to farm, enjoying the land and his tractors and 4-wheeler.
New Prague Times
Susan J. Gregor, 74 - Death Notice
Susan J. Gregor, age 74, of Land O’ Lakes, FL and formerly Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
New Prague Times
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire
EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
Legalizing tent encampments to support unhoused residents
Imagine you and your belongings being thrown out of the only place you currently call home. Imagine having 40 minutes of warning while the police hover over you as you collect your items. This is what recently happened to the residents of a Near North Minneapolis tent encampment. This is...
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
