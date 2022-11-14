ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from 25-20 win over Raiders

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Despite the outside noise and distractions surrounding the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1), they came away with a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

It was one of their best offensive peformances of the season. The offensive line held up strong, providing solid protection and lanes for Jonathan Taylor to run through.

The defense had a few lapses but ultimately held up enough to get the win with Stephon Gilmore coming through to end the game on a ball to Davante Adams.

Now, it’s time to take a look at the snap counts from the Week 10 win:

Offense

Analysis

  • Bernhard Raimann got the start at left tackle and played every snap while Will Fries got the start at right guard.
  • RB Jonathan Taylor played 94% of the snaps coming back from an ankle injury.
  • Even though he was questionable entering the game, TE Mo Alie-Cox played 60% of the snaps.
  • In his return from the injured reserve list, WR Ashton Dulin returned to his normal WR4 role.

Defense

Analysis

  • DE Kwity Paye was limited to just 26% of the snaps after injuring his ankle in Friday’s practice.
  • CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. continues to hold onto the CB3 role over Brandon Facyson.
  • The same goes for S Julian Blackmon, who is now leading the timeshare with rookie Rodney Thomas II.

Special Teams

Analysis

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

