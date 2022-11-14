Read full article on original website
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on
The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
New Britain Herald
Old Plimpton & Hills building in New Britain will be renovated, turned into apartment complex
NEW BRITAIN – What has been a continuous eyesore sitting on the corner of Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard, the old Plimpton & Hills building will be renovated and turned into an apartment complex. “This is a fantastic project; it completes a bunch of our goals in the plan...
bee-news.com
‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive will benefit Middlebury Food Bank
Help fill an entire school bus with non-perishable food items for the Middlebury Food Bank this Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Middlebury Elementary School at 550 Whittemore Road in Middlebury. That’s when the Middlebury Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will hold a drive-through “Stuff the Bus – Give Thanks Food Drive.”
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
New Britain Herald
State-funded $3 million upgrade to one of New Britain's most-traveled roadways is on horizon
NEW BRITAIN – A highly-anticipated and state-funded $3 million upgrade to one of the city’s most well-traveled roads is about a year away. Among the largest commercial and light industrial centers in New Britain, John Downey Drive was selected by the state to receive roadway and pedestrian improvements, Mayor Erin Stewart told the Herald Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Box Truck With Propane Tank on Board Catches Fire in Hebron
Firefighters are investigating after a box truck with propane tanks on board caught fire in Hebron. Crews said responded to the area of Jennifer Drive. A Connecticut Propane and Petroleum vehicle went up in flames. While employees were driving, smoke was coming from the engine, so the driver pulled over.
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
Eyewitness News
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Battled Fire in Windsor Locks
Firefighters put out a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, responded. The Warehouse Point Fire Department said in a post on...
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
Man Found Dead After Car Fire Breaks Out In New Milford
A man was found dead following a car fire at a storage facility in Connecticut. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 in New Milford at 40 Sullivan Road. New Milford Police and the Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable...
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
Waterbury family honors late 14-year-old son with holiday toy drive
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family who lost their teenage son in September 2021 is holding a holiday toy drive in his memory. Angel Velez was 14 years old when he was stabbed to death on Colonial Avenue. Despite the devasting loss, his family tries to move forward by focusing on helping others. “Without […]
Middlebury woman killed in I-84 East Hartford crash
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Jamilet DeLarosa, 18, 30 Roberts St. Flr. 3, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Krzysztof Woloszyn, 58, 113 Pinnacle Rd., Plainville, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure to drive upon right. Raymond A. Meng, 35, 22 Lincoln St. Apt. 14, New Britain, disorderly conduct. Melissa Ann Hudak, 49, 418...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Denny Rivera, 46, of 303 Windsor St., Ludlow, MA, was charged Oct. 30 with second degree breach pf peace. Scott Brotherton Jr., 42, of 23 David Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with disorderly conduct. Michael V. Menta, 50, of 421 East Main St., Apartment 301, Waterbury, was charged Nov. 1...
Woman killed in I-84E tractor-trailer crash in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a fatal tractor-trailer crash that closed I-84 East in East Hartford on Wednesday. Just after 9 a.m., police said a tractor-trailer was parked on the highway’s right shoulder, east of the Exit 56 on-ramp. A second vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was traveling in the left lane […]
