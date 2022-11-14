ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
BRISTOL, CT
bee-news.com

‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive will benefit Middlebury Food Bank

Help fill an entire school bus with non-perishable food items for the Middlebury Food Bank this Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Middlebury Elementary School at 550 Whittemore Road in Middlebury. That’s when the Middlebury Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will hold a drive-through “Stuff the Bus – Give Thanks Food Drive.”
MIDDLEBURY, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

State-funded $3 million upgrade to one of New Britain's most-traveled roadways is on horizon

NEW BRITAIN – A highly-anticipated and state-funded $3 million upgrade to one of the city’s most well-traveled roads is about a year away. Among the largest commercial and light industrial centers in New Britain, John Downey Drive was selected by the state to receive roadway and pedestrian improvements, Mayor Erin Stewart told the Herald Wednesday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Box Truck With Propane Tank on Board Catches Fire in Hebron

Firefighters are investigating after a box truck with propane tanks on board caught fire in Hebron. Crews said responded to the area of Jennifer Drive. A Connecticut Propane and Petroleum vehicle went up in flames. While employees were driving, smoke was coming from the engine, so the driver pulled over.
HEBRON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Battled Fire in Windsor Locks

Firefighters put out a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, responded. The Warehouse Point Fire Department said in a post on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

Waterbury family honors late 14-year-old son with holiday toy drive

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family who lost their teenage son in September 2021 is holding a holiday toy drive in his memory. Angel Velez was 14 years old when he was stabbed to death on Colonial Avenue. Despite the devasting loss, his family tries to move forward by focusing on helping others. “Without […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Jamilet DeLarosa, 18, 30 Roberts St. Flr. 3, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Krzysztof Woloszyn, 58, 113 Pinnacle Rd., Plainville, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure to drive upon right. Raymond A. Meng, 35, 22 Lincoln St. Apt. 14, New Britain, disorderly conduct. Melissa Ann Hudak, 49, 418...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Denny Rivera, 46, of 303 Windsor St., Ludlow, MA, was charged Oct. 30 with second degree breach pf peace. Scott Brotherton Jr., 42, of 23 David Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with disorderly conduct. Michael V. Menta, 50, of 421 East Main St., Apartment 301, Waterbury, was charged Nov. 1...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Woman killed in I-84E tractor-trailer crash in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a fatal tractor-trailer crash that closed I-84 East in East Hartford on Wednesday. Just after 9 a.m., police said a tractor-trailer was parked on the highway’s right shoulder, east of the Exit 56 on-ramp. A second vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was traveling in the left lane […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT

