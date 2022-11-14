Long Beach police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 71-year-old man on bicycle

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 14) 02:25

Long Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 71-year-old man and fled the scene.

According to police, the crash occurred on Nov. 4 at around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue. First responders rushed the man to a hospital for treatment on injuries considered to be critical.

He remained under care until Nov. 13, when he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have identified the man as 71-year-old Long Beach resident Samuel Juarez Rivera.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Rivera was riding his bicycle northbound through the intersection, when the driver, behind the wheel of a white sedan, struck him while traveling westbound through the intersection.

"At this time, it is unknown if speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the collision," police said in a statement. "Detectives are working to determine if the sedan driver ran a red light at the time of the collision."

LBPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (562) 570-7355.