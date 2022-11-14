ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 71-year-old man on bicycle

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn6Yy_0jAV8fpz00

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 14) 02:25

Long Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 71-year-old man and fled the scene.

According to police, the crash occurred on Nov. 4 at around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue. First responders rushed the man to a hospital for treatment on injuries considered to be critical.

He remained under care until Nov. 13, when he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have identified the man as 71-year-old Long Beach resident Samuel Juarez Rivera.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Rivera was riding his bicycle northbound through the intersection, when the driver, behind the wheel of a white sedan, struck him while traveling westbound through the intersection.

"At this time, it is unknown if speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the collision," police said in a statement. "Detectives are working to determine if the sedan driver ran a red light at the time of the collision."

LBPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (562) 570-7355.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that broadsided vehicle, leaving multiple injured

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who broadsided a vehicle back in October, leaving multiple injured. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. The hit-and-run driver, who has not been identified, was behind the wheel of a gold 2007 Acura TL, with the license plate 7USH327, when they ran a red light and broadsided another driver. The suspect fled from the scene without stopping to assist the others involved. Occupants of the uninvolved vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Sentra, were treated at the scene for injuries suffered during the crash. Police said that the owner of the Acura has been contacted, but the owner denies driving the car at the time the crash occurred back in October. The vehicle has since been impounded. LAPD reminds the public that a 2015 City Council motion amended L.A.'s Administrative Code, creating the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, which offers a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the identification or arrest of a suspect. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

83-year-old woman killed in Koreatown hit-and-run

The family of Bong Lee is pleading for help finding the driver who killed their 83-year-old loved one in Koreatown."She just made me laugh so much," said granddaughter Mary Lee. "It makes me sad I didn't have more moments with her." The hit-and-run crash happened on Third Street near Western Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Monday morning. Lee was crossing the road when a BMW heading eastbound crashed into her and drove away. "From what I predict she was going to morning prayer at church," daughter Alena Lee said in Korean. After the crash, Lee was rushed to the hospital but the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally struck by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Long Beach Wednesday. The collision was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of East Seventh Street and Rose Avenue, near Luther Burbank Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash

An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained

Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested, 1 at large after burglarizing handbag store in Burbank

Burbank police arrested a man burglarizing a designer handbag boutique on Thursday. According to officers, the burglary was reported at around 1:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Magnolia Boulevard when a neighboring business owner witnessed "men breaking into Luxmary Handbags through the rear door.""When police officers arrived, they saw a white Ford Econoline van backed up to the rear entrance of Luxmary Handbags and noticed the rear door to the business had been pried open, leaving pieces of the door frame on the ground," said Burbank Police Department Sergeant Brent Fekety. Upon their arrival, the suspects fled from the business....
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Deputies determine driver intentionally hit law enforcement recruits

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,"  Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. The SUV was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road and swerved into a group of 75 cadets running. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 25 Sheriff's recruits were injured in the crash. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. Those with the worst injuries were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center."Tragedy struck our department,"...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Shooting investigation prompts closure of 405 Freeway in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Torrance were shut down for nearly three hours Thursday as California Highway Patrol investigated a shooting. According to CHP, a person was shot near the Crenshaw off-ramp to the 405. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Woman slashes more than 70 tires slashed at Alta Loma senior living complex

Authorities arrested an Alta Loma woman who allegedly slashed more than 70 tires at a senior living complex in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to Heritage Park Apartments, located on Lomita Drive, after receiving reports that numerous vehicles in the parking lot had their tires slashed. When they arrived, they found that 73 total tires had been slashed. The attack left more than 60 cars unable to drive and affected nearly 80 different residents of the complex. Some of the cars had all four tires slashed. Investigators spoke with a witness who said they saw a woman slashing the tires. As they continued to investigate, they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Alta Loma resident Amandasue Hatton. She is a resident at the complex.She was arrested and booked for felony vandalism. She remains in West Valley Detention Center on $25,000 bail. No one was injured during the incident. Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,"  Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional.The SUV was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road and swerved into a group of 75 cadets running. According to the Los Angeles County...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officer involved shooting leaves one injured in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and wounded by a police officer in Santa Ana Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department. No officers were hurt,...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk

A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time. 
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy