Matthew McGraw
Matthew Allen McGraw, 42, of Ironton, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 25, 1980, the son of Jennie (Steve Dillon) White and Gary (Marti) McGraw whom survives. Matt graduated from Rock Hill High School and worked several years as a laborer. He was an...
Victoria Crow
Victoria A. Crow, 66, of Ironton, died Nov. 11, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., is honored to be assisting the Crow family. To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Ironton, Harvest Prep to match skill, athleticism
The Ironton Fighting Tigers could see this collision course coming a long time ago. Ironton and the Harvest Prep Warriors are meeting Friday at Waverly in the Division 5 Region 19. Both teams are 13-0 and Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton said this meeting appeared almost inevitable. “It’s not real...
Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism
After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. He could face up to three years in jail. Webb, who has...
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
Community Thanksgiving service to be held
The Ironton First Church of the Nazarene will have a community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Pastor Michael Quann of Merritt Creek Church of Christ will deliver the message. He is also the operations manager for Southern Hope Recovery Center. Quann served from 1985-1989 with the U.S. Army...
Festival of Trees starts Friday
SOUTH POINT — “We have more than 40 trees here this year,” Marty Conley, with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, said on Monday of the festive display in the building. Setup is underway and the Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas market is set to...
Hornets can’t overcome early deficit in loss to Cadets
LANCASTER —This time, for the final time, Chase Hall made his greatest impact on this Division VI Region 23 semifinal in the pass-catching category. Unfortunately for the Coal Grove Hornets, they fell behind by too much early —and their comeback bid to top-seeded Fort Frye fell short late.
Ironton Puretap to host business afterhours
Ironton aLive and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will be having a business afterhours 5–7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Ironton Puretap, 309 S. Third St., Ironton. “It is a new business here in Ironton and we want to showcase them and welcome them to the city. We want the community to stop by and support them,” said Ginger Gillenwater, the co-chair of Ironton aLive.
EDITORIAL: Kicking off the season
Thanksgiving is a little over a week away and, with it, the beginning of the Christmas season. And there is no better way locally to get yourself a head start on the holiday spirit than to attend the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees and Christmas Market this weekend.
