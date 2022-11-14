Read full article on original website
WOOD
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
WOOD
Empowering yourself for a better mindset
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a little more than six weeks left in 2022. That means its time to start thinking about your goals and resolutions for the next year and maybe one of your goals is to be a little more self-reflective. If so, we have a great book for you!
WOOD
Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3...
WOOD
It’s officially time for the Wine, Beer & Food Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival officially kicks off today at 4pm! We talk to Dawn Baker with the show to get a sneak preview of all the things you can check out this weekend plus we get a sneak preview at some of the delicious food with Chef Genevieve Vang from Bangkok 96 Street Food. Chef Genevieve is an accomplished expert in Thai and Hmong cuisine who has won numerous accolades for her culinary skills and dynamic style of cooking. Both of her award-winning restaurants, Bangkok 96 and Bangkok 96 Street Food, are consistently voted #1 Thai restaurants in Metro Detroit. In fact, her commitment to healthy, innovative and high-quality foods has brought her recognition as a 2019 James Beard Award semi-finalist nominee and the 2019 Best Chef by Eater Detroit.
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 11/18-11/20
The Maple Hill Holiday Parade is going on this Saturday, November 19th starting at 11am in downtown Kalamazoo. The Parade will start at Lovell St and loop all the way back circling Bronson Park and the State Theatre where Maranda will be waving on top of their sign! You can find more information about the parade route, parking information and more here.
WOOD
Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
WOOD
Predict the Total Snowfall and Win a $250 Gift Card!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!. Storm Team 8 is challenging you to predict the total snowfall in Grand Rapids for this winter season. The closest prediction will win a $250 gift card! Don’t miss your chance to make you guess and win big!
WOOD
All the holiday fun & shopping is at Laurel & Jack
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are approaching fast and Black Friday is next week. Shopping for gifts and clothing for holiday events is something we’re all thinking about!. We’re excited to tell you about Laurel & Jack- it’s a boutique that carries women’s, men’s and children’s...
WOOD
Instilling hope and support during difficult times
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute is working hard to find a cure to cancer and instill hope in West Michigan families. That is what helped Husband and Wife, Darren and Jen Delvaux to get through the hardest time in their lives, when they both were diagnosed with cancer. Darren had a routine MRI when they found a huge mass on his brain, being diagnosed with brain cancer. Jen discovered that she had Breast Cancer after going to the doctor’s office for a regular Mammogram screening. The couple has 2 children who were worried and scared about the future of themselves and their family. Together both had felt like their lives had completely come to a halt. But thankfully because of hope they were able to overcome the most challenging of obstacles. This is their story.
WOOD
GR senior one of the top distance runners in the nation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country. Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids...
WOOD
Daybreak shares family recipes for Thanksgiving
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Team Daybreak is sharing their favorite family recipes for Thanksgiving. Teresa Weakley: Dad’s green bean casserole from the kitchen of Gregg Weakley. Ingredients:. 2 tbsp kosher salt. 1 lb fresh green beans, rinsed, trimmed, and halved. 12 oz mushrooms, trimmed, cut into 1/2...
WOOD
Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles
Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WOOD
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off for moon
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday. NASA plans to have the crew capsule orbit the moon and return to Earth in about three weeks. (Nov. 16) NASA’s mightiest rocket lifts off for moon. NASA's new moon rocket blasted...
WOOD
Bay Pointe is the perfect place for your next event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re planning a family escape, wedding weekend, or a productive and inspiring corporate event, Bay Pointe, the sponsor of this segment – has everything to make your next event shine. Bay Pointe is an award-winning full-service resort nestled along the South shore of Gun Lake. The resort features Bay Pointe Bar & Grille, an assortment of lodging, indoor and outdoor event and entertainment venues, boat docking, and access to beautiful Gun Lake. Whether planning a family escape, dreamy wedding weekend, or a productive and inspiring corporate event, Bay Pointe provides extraordinary experiences not found elsewhere. Bay Pointe has recently expanded with the addition of their Waterfront Room, four new cottages, and they are currently remodeling their lakefront pavilion.
WOOD
More Counties Added to the Winter Storm Warning
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended 24 hours until SUNDAY at 7 am and more counties have been added to the Warning. The Advisory is upgraded to a warning for these counties: Muskegon, Montcalm, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Mason, Lake, Osceola and Clare. Periods of snow will continue this PM,...
WOOD
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI
Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
WOOD
Farm Bureau survey: Thanksgiving dinner may cost 20% more this year
If you're planning to host friends and family for a Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to prepare for some potential sticker shock on the basic items that make up a Thanksgiving dinner. (Nov. 16, 2022) Farm Bureau survey: Thanksgiving dinner may cost …. If you're planning to host friends and family...
WOOD
Breaking down trusts & probate and what they entail
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to focus on something many of us don’t think about in our everyday lives – things like trusts and probate. Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier is in studio to break it all down. The Law Offices of...
WOOD
Safety, smiles, and barks at Helen DeVos Children’s hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital takes many strides to ensure their patients are safe and happy during their time spent at the hospital. Spectrum Health Security officer Nicole Bowl and her K-9 partner Max work are part of the hard-working security services K-9 team that helps keep the hospital safe. Police dog Max is well trained. He uses his scent detection and tracking skills to identify any illegal or dangerous materials, as well as locate lost people and property at the hospital.
