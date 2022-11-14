Read full article on original website
Scott Kenneth Neumann, 52
Scott Kenneth Neumann, age 52, of Waterville, MN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home with his mom by his side. Scott was born September 14th, 1970 in Owatonna, MN, the son of Margaret “Margie” (Lambrecht) Neumann Jacobson, of Waterville, MN, and the late Kenneth R. Neumann. He attended school in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1989.
Theodore “Ted” Simon, 90
Theodore “Ted” Simon, age 90, of New Prague, died peacefully, with his family at his side on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee. Ted was born on March 13, 1932 in Wheatland Township, Rice County, Minnesota to James J. and Mary A. (Kubes) Simon. He grew up on the family farm near Veseli and graduated from New Prague High School. After serving in the US Army, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Lorraine A. Franek on September 23, 1958 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli. He and Lorraine raised their six children on a dairy farm near St. Patrick. After selling the dairy herd, he continued to farm, enjoying the land and his tractors and 4-wheeler.
Russel “Roscoe” Robert Vohnoutka, 54
Russel “Roscoe” Robert Vohnoutka, age 54, of Lonsdale, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Russ was born in New Prague on August 25, 1968 to Joseph and Eraina (Stopski) Vohnoutka. He graduated from New Prague High School and was currently working as a utility line surveyor for Vannguard Utility Partners.
Susan J. Gregor, 74 - Death Notice
Susan J. Gregor, age 74, of Land O’ Lakes, FL and formerly Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
