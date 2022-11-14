Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Liberty Lacrosse Unveils Challenging 2023 Schedule
The Liberty lacrosse team has unveiled a challenging schedule for the spring 2023 season, featuring six ranked opponents from a year ago. Liberty’s season will get started at No. 1 and defending national champion North Carolina, Feb. 15 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Lady Flames will host No. 8 Florida (April 12) and No. 12 James Madison (March 8) at the Liberty Lacrosse Field. Liberty will travel to No. 13 Duke (Feb. 28), No. 15 Jacksonville (April 1) and No. 17 Notre Dame (March 19).
Liberty News
Quiz Bowl team scores big wins in fall tournaments
Liberty University’s Quiz Bowl teams finished play for the fall semester after performing well at three tournaments, claiming victories over Duke, UNC, Tennessee, and William and Mary. To begin competition this semester, the team traveled to the University of North Carolina Oct. 15 for the 2022 ACF Fall tournament....
Liberty News
Close Call: Top-Seeded Liberty Edges No. 8 Seed Stetson 3-2 in ASUN Quarters
No. 1 seed Liberty fought off a total of three match points in tonight’s ASUN Volleyball Championship quarterfinal against eight-seeded Stetson, edging the Hatters in five entertaining sets of volleyball, Thursday at Allen Arena. With the win, its 11th in a row, Liberty advances to tomorrow’s second semifinal, scheduled...
Liberty News
Liberty Women’s Tennis Program Adds Daavettila
The Liberty women’s tennis team has announced the addition of Sadie Daavettila for the 2023-24 school year. “Sadie comes from a great tennis family and has a big game to go with her incredible speed and tremendous work ethic,” Maren said. “I have no doubt that she will add to the strength of our team and help us accomplish our lofty goals!”
Liberty News
Flames swimmers storm past CCS Southern Region competition at Florida State
Of the 13 meet records set at the College Club Swimming (CCS) Southern Region Championships held Friday and Saturday at Florida State University’s Morcom Aquatic Center in Tallahassee, Fla., nine of them were recorded by members of Liberty University’s swim team, which won its third consecutive Eastern Region meet at Maryland last month.
Liberty News
Liberty to Host TYR ’85 Invite, Divers to Compete at West Virginia
Liberty will host the fourth annual TYR ’85 Invite, Friday through Sunday at Liberty Natatorium. Liberty’s divers will compete at the WVU Invite, held Thursday through Saturday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. The Lady Flames will dive against 13 different schools at that meet this weekend. This weekend’s meet in Morgantown will feature three-meter on Thursday, one-meter on Friday and platform on Saturday.
Liberty News
Hess Enjoys Career Night in 79-48 Win Over Hampton
Liberty sophomore Emma Hess set career highs for three-pointers (5) and points (17), sparking the Lady Flames to a 79-48 victory over Hampton, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. Liberty closes its season-opening homestand at 2-1 after dominating the Lady Pirates both outside (season-high 10 triples) and inside (51-23 rebounding advantage)....
Liberty News
Game Day: Virginia Tech
Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Pregame: Nick Pierce, Kyle DeArmon and Mitch Hanson. Pregame Show: 10:30 a.m. (EST) Liberty Storylines. Liberty (8-2) will kick off a two-game homestand to close out the regular season by welcoming Virginia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC)...
Liberty News
Versatile Moore Signs with Liberty WBB
Versatile combo guard Brooke Moore has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Moore rounds out the Lady Flames’ five-member fall signing class, which also features two other guards from the United States (Asia Boone and Ella Wigal) and a pair of Iceland natives (Elisabeth Aegisdottir and Emma Hjordisardottir).
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Southern Miss
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and Southern Miss are meeting for the second time ever and first in Lynchburg. The Golden Eagles hold a 1-0 edge in the series, but the two squads have not played since 2012, a 74-56 Southern Miss win. • Liberty brings a 2-1...
Liberty News
Liberty’s Freece, Herndon Stand Out on Day 1 at WVU Invite
Liberty freshman Mary Herndon and junior Maddie Freece highlighted Liberty’s divers during day one of the WVU Invite, Thursday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. Liberty A and B Finalists. • Fr. Mary Herndon – Three-meter diving (6) (7th in A Final – 238.35, qualified...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Hampton
• Liberty (1-1) will close out its three-game season-opening homestand on Thursday by hosting in-state foe Hampton (2-0). • Hampton leads the all-time head-to-head series, 11-8. However, the Lady Flames have won eight straight meetings with the Lady Pirates, dating back to 1996. Liberty has topped Hampton during each of the last three seasons by an average of 22.0 ppg.
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honors local sports legends
It was a night of applause, speeches and barbecue as the Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed nine inductees who ranged from coaches to professional baseball athletes. In 2013, the Hall of Fame was formed to promote civic excellence by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups involved in or contributing to sports programs' success — from amateur to professional — in Pittsylvania County.
cardinalnews.org
Caesars Virginia’s general manager wants the Danville casino to work closely with the community
The general manager for Caesars Virginia, the casino resort coming to Danville in 2024, arrived in town last week. Chris Albrecht is coming from Chester, Pennsylvania, where he was general manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack for six years. He’s also worked with casino operations in Las Vegas,...
Liberty News
Liberty’s Dilfer, Johnson Earn Major ASUN Honors
Liberty fifth-year Head Coach Trevor Johnson was named ASUN Volleyball Coach of the Year, while junior Delaney Dilfer was voted ASUN Setter of the Year. Additionally, the Lady Flames placed four players on the ASUN All-Conference Team, as announced today by the league office. Dilfer was joined by junior middle...
Liberty News
Liberty University Athletics Announces Extension with Van Wagner
Liberty University Athletics and Van Wagner have announced a five-year extension of their exclusive multimedia rights partnership. “Liberty Athletics is the fastest rising program in the nation and our partnership with Van Wagner has been instrumental in fueling our ascent,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The Van Wagner team has significantly expanded our multi-media rights portfolio while adding value for our corporate partners, campus community and Flames Nation.”
Liberty News
5 Earn Inclusion on CSC Academic All-District Team
Liberty midfielders Rachel DeRuby and Grace Spade, forwards Meredith King and Annie Slovak and goalkeeper Ainsley Leja are part of the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Academic All-District team. To earn inclusion on the team, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve, have played in at...
Liberty News
Iceland Native Aegisdottir Signs with Liberty
A talented post player from Iceland, Elisabeth Aegisdottir has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Aegisdottir is one of two members of the Iceland senior national team who are part of the Lady Flames’ incoming freshman class, along with guard Emma Hjordisardottir.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
