The West Virginia football program has one important thing gong for it that makes becoming a Mountaineer attractive – the facilities. Being able to showcase a first class weight room, state of the art places to train and hang out like a nap room and barber shop, displays of trophies and a rich history and even a studio players can use to record podcasts or songs of their own has become a necessity in this day and age. WVU updated what they have to offer in 2021. These renovations cost about $55 million.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO