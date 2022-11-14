ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU 2023 Commits Jahiem White and Sean Boyle Staying with Mountaineers

Uncertainty can cause chaos at any college program. Due to a looming cloud hanging over West Virginia football until important decisions are made, WVSN reached out to players who have already committed to WVU to see if anything could change their mind. Two key players told us they are still onboard with becoming a Mountaineer.
Dante Stills Unveils Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football’s Final Home Game

The Old Gold and Blue will look the part for their final home game of the season on Saturday. West Virginia unveiled a gold on blue on blue uniform combination that the football team will wear against Kansas State. This will feature a gold helmet with the WV logo in blue and a blue jersey and pants. The numbers, any stitching and logos of both the school and Big 12 will be in Mountaineer gold.
Pat White Makes it Known Who He Wants as WVU Athletic Director

Pat White influenced a major hire by West Virginia in the past. Can he do it again? Time will tell, but the WVU football legend has now made his thoughts know and endorsed a candidate to be the program’s next athletic director. White tweeted what matter most to him...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 16

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Meet the newest members of the WVU baseball program. WVSN’s Mike Asti spoke to West Virginia native Sirod Musgrove about his visit to WVU. 2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod...
West Virginia Football Grants Tour as Part of Series of College Football Facilities

The West Virginia football program has one important thing gong for it that makes becoming a Mountaineer attractive – the facilities. Being able to showcase a first class weight room, state of the art places to train and hang out like a nap room and barber shop, displays of trophies and a rich history and even a studio players can use to record podcasts or songs of their own has become a necessity in this day and age. WVU updated what they have to offer in 2021. These renovations cost about $55 million.
3 Takeaways From WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

Following West Virginia’s 75-57 sluggish win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Emmitt Matthews has played great since his return to West Virginia. His stat line from Tuesday night may not be anything eye-opening, but you can see the difference from his first stint at WVU. Through three games, Matthews posts the best plus-minus on the team with a +67.
West Virginia Cruises to 75-57 Win Over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Tuesday night, West Virginia cruised to a 75-57 win over Morehead State behind Tre Mitchell’s 21 points. Mitchell showed out in his third career game with West Virginia (3-0). Mitchell’s 21 points is more than he scored during his single season at Texas. The Pittsburgh native shot 8-of-10 from the field against the Eagles.
WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Morehead State

West Virginia will host Morehead State on Monday night at the WVU Coliseum. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Morehead State Comes in as Ohio Valley Conference Favorites. The last time WVU faced off against Morehead State was in the first round of...
2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit

2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
Bob Huggins Enters Top-5 Games Coached in NCAA Division-I History

Tuesday night’s game against Morehead State marks the 1,318th Division-I game coached by West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. Huggins moves into fifth all-time on the games coaching list. Most Games Coached in NCAA D-I History:. Mike Krzyzewski – 1,570. Jim Boeheim – 1,426. Cliff Ellis –...
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Winthrop

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Kylee Blackstein speak to the media after beating Winthrop on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
