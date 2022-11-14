Theodore “Ted” Simon, age 90, of New Prague, died peacefully, with his family at his side on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee. Ted was born on March 13, 1932 in Wheatland Township, Rice County, Minnesota to James J. and Mary A. (Kubes) Simon. He grew up on the family farm near Veseli and graduated from New Prague High School. After serving in the US Army, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Lorraine A. Franek on September 23, 1958 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli. He and Lorraine raised their six children on a dairy farm near St. Patrick. After selling the dairy herd, he continued to farm, enjoying the land and his tractors and 4-wheeler.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO