Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...

OHIO STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO