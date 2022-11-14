Read full article on original website
Related
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024
Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
Citrus County Chronicle
Elite vs. ordinary Americans at odds
It’s been reported that Republicans, anticipating possible victory in the midterms, are embracing plans to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits — even though such cuts would be incredibly unpopular and would make nonsense of the GOP’s attempts to portray itself as the party of the working class.
Comments / 0