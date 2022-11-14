ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Outburst of meteors possible this week as Leonids peak

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Astronomers say the celestial event could bring up to 200 shooting stars per hour, making it the top meteor shower of 2022, and cloud-free weather is forecast for more than half of the country.

One of the most famous meteor showers in recent history will take place this week, and while it might not live up to its historical reputation, it could end up being one of the best astronomy events of the year.

The Leonid meteor shower, the third and final such event of the month, will peak Thursday night into early Friday morning. The Northern Taurids and Southern Taurids peaked earlier in the month, combining for only a few meteors per hour, including incredibly bright fireballs that glowed brighter than the moon. The Leonids are not known for fireballs but rather for the sheer quantity of meteors that race through the night sky.

During a typical year, the Leonids bring around 15 shooting stars per hour on peak night. This year has the potential to break from tradition with rates nearly 10 times higher than normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2SFm_0jAV529k00

The Leonids are famous for producing jaw-dropping meteor storms with thousands of meteors per minute reported in past events in 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999 and 2001. These meteor storms happen when the Earth encounters a fresh trail of debris from a comet identified as 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, producing a celestial light show more akin to a scene from a sci-fi movie than reality.

A full-blown meteor storm is unlikely to unfold this week, but a small outburst is a possibility. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), meteor experts Mikhail Maslov and Mikiya Sato have run calculations and believe that the Earth could plow through an older debris trail from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

Onlookers could see anywhere from 50 to 200 meteors per hour if the calculations made by Maslov and Sato are correct. They added that the height of the activity could be brief, taking place Saturday, Nov. 19, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. EST, meaning that it will be worth watching the Leonids Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Predicting the peak rates during a brief but intense meteor shower can be more complicated than predicting the weather on Earth, so although the outburst is not a guarantee, all signs are pointing toward this year being a good year for the Leonids, at least from an astronomical perspective.

The best viewing conditions Thursday night and Friday morning are predicted to occur over the interior Pacific Northwest, the interior Southwest, the Mississippi Valley and into the mid-Atlantic where mainly clear weather will prevail.

Clouds could obscure the sky across the Midwest and interior Northeast, but fewer clouds are in the forecast for the rest of the Northeast in areas farther away from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Cloudy conditions are also likely over most of Florida and across the Plains.

A similar forecast is predicted for Friday night into Saturday morning, although there could be fewer clouds along the Gulf Coast and more clouds over California and the Four Corners region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUp5l_0jAV529k00

Meteors associated with the Leonids are often bright, meaning that some shooting stars could be visible in areas closer to big cities, but for the best chance at seeing meteors, it is recommended to travel to a dark away from human-created light pollution.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

After the peak of the Leonids, skywatchers will have to wait until mid-December for the next opportunity to watch a meteor shower unfold in the night sky.

The peak of the Geminids will unfold on Tuesday, Dec. 13, into the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 14. This is typically one of the best meteor showers of the entire year with up to 100 to 150 meteors per hour possible when viewed from a dark area. However, 2022 could be a bad year for the Geminids because a nearly full moon will wash out many of the dimmer meteors on the night of the peak.

After the Geminids, there are only two more meteor showers in the near future. The Ursids will peak on Dec. 21-22 and the Quadrantids will do the same on Jan. 3-4. After these events, stargazers will have to wait until the end of April for the chance to see a meteor shower.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 1

Related
WAFB.com

Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night

(CNN) - Get ready for quite a show. The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night and Friday morning. Astronomers say you also may be able to see it Friday night into Saturday morning. The meteors are the size of tiny peas and sand-size bits of dust and...
msn.com

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed

Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
activenorcal.com

A Total Lunar Eclipse Called the ‘Beaver Blood Moon’ Will Light Up the Night Sky this Week

This week will see a spectacular lunar event with the “Beaver Blood Moon” lighting up the night sky with a total lunar eclipse to boot. On the morning of Wednesday, November 9, the moon will pass through the shadow of Earth creating a total lunar eclipse that will shine a bright red glow across the world. The entire western United States, including Northern California, will be able to see the full eclipse, weather permitting.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Jus4Net

A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy