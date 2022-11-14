Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur Audubon to get bird update
DECATUR — The Decatur Audubon Society is hosting its regular monthly meeting at at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur. Susan Shaw will present a summary of bird species recorded in 2022 by the Second Saturday Regulars. Andrew Rehn, Prairie Rivers Network water resources and coal pollution analyst, will present an update on the Illinois River health and management.
Herald & Review
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There’s much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one...
Herald & Review
Heavy metal band Jackyl to appear on Decatur stage
DECATUR — The 30th anniversary tour for the heavy metal band JACKYL will make a stop on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur. Jonny Vodka will be the opening act. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
chambanamoms.com
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
UPDATE: Urbana High School to have e-learning Thursday
Update 5:52 p.m. Urbana School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced earlier today that school on Thursday will not be held in person and will instead take place remotely. Students will work on course assignments from home at their own time and pace. They are advised not to come to the school building during regular […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
newschannel20.com
City Council discusses safety on MacArthur Boulevard
Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to the area of MacArthur by...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies money order forgery
DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid,...
Champaign Co. State’s Attorney responds to school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week. Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class. The school district says the threats came in emails from […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man gets probation for beating cousin
DECATUR — A Decatur man described as being high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin so hard with a “blunt object” he fractured a bone in the man’s neck, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Richard D. Johnson II pleaded guilty Wednesday in Macon...
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
