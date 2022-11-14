ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
Louder

Elton John's Tiny Dancer: a tale of love, failure and resurrection

"That song was like having your really good friends give you the best gift you could ever receive" - the story of Elton John's timeless Tiny Dancer. There’s an old snatch of video footage from 1970 that is as close to real-time alchemy as you’re ever likely to see. Sat at a white piano, an early-twenties Elton John pulls out a crumpled sheet of paper that looks like a schoolboy’s dashed-off homework and flattens it against the music stand.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies

Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.

