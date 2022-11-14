Zoe Kazan reveals she and Paul Dano quietly welcomed second baby weeks ago

Surprise! Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second child last month.

When Hoda Kotb asked the actress on Monday “how long ago” baby No. 2 arrived, Kazan replied, “Three weeks ago, our second child [was born].”

Kazan did not go on to divulge any details on the infant’s name or sex.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano secretly welcomed baby No. 2 in October.

The 39-year-old’s admission on the “Today” show came three days after news of her pregnancy broke .

Kazan, who is also the mother of 4-year-old daughter Alma , showed her baby bump in a “Marie Claire” cover story published Friday.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan ( @zoeinthecities ) join us to talk about the new movie “She Said.”



They open up about working with their character’s real-life counterparts and answer if they feel hopeful for future change. pic.twitter.com/JfnehFlJpD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2022

Although she did not address her expanding family in the interview, the Emmy nominee did speak about working motherhood.

“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities,” Kazan said, reflecting on one particular moment when she felt torn.

The actress revealed her family had expanded during a “Today” show interview. NBC News

“I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that,” the “She Said” star recalled. “And vice versa.”

She and Dano have kept their family life mostly under wraps since meeting in 2007 while working together on the “Things We Want” play.

Although the pair rarely speak about parenthood, the actor, 38, told Jimmy Fallon that he was “so in love” with Alma in October 2018 — as well as “so tired.”

The “Escape at Dannemora” star explained, “It’s so extreme. Your heart has gone like supernova in one sense.”

Kazan, for her part, told ES magazine in November 2018 that she and the Emmy nominee were “learning” how “terrifying” it is to raise children together.

The “Plot Against America” alum called motherhood “overwhelming” at the time, adding, “Everything looks different on the other side of having a child.”