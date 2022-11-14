Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress

The Princess of Wales attended the annual Festival of Remembrance on Saturday while wearing a very familiar black frock. Getty Images

This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved.

Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.

The black frock features a jacket with peak lapels and a belted waist, finishing off with a pleated chiffon skirt with lace trim at the bottom.

Middleton accessorized her look with a vibrant cluster of poppies pinned to her lapel and meaningful jewels that belonged to Queen Elizabeth, choosing the same Bahrain Pearl Earrings and pearl choker with a diamond clasp that she sported to the late monarch’s funeral and to Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall in London. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In happier times, the Princess of Wales wore a white version of the dress ($420) to the Platinum Party at the Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as well as at a 2021 reception for her Hold Still photography project.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, 34, sported the exact blazer-style dress to hold a vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Sept. 17, pairing the piece with a padded headband trimmed with a bow.

The princess wore her white blazer dress to the fun-filled concert held for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this June. Getty Images

Princess Beatrice wore her white Self-Portrait dress in a photo with sister Princess Eugenie. princesseugenie/Instagram

Beatrice also owns both the black and white versions of the Self-Portrait style as well, having worn the lighter-colored blazer dress in a photo her sister, Princess Eugenie, posted for Beatrice’s birthday this summer.

Princess Beatrice wore Self Portrait while mourning her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

And it appears the style is a royal knockout, with a third member of their family having worn the same style; royal cousin Flora Vesterberg, 27, — whose grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins — chose it for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19, just two days after Beatrice.

Similarly, she accessorized with a black headpiece, wearing a pillbox-style hat with a small veil.

Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter, who married Timothy Vesterberg in 2020, attended the Queen’s funeral in the same Self Portrait outfit as Middleton and Princess Beatrice.

It comes as no surprise that the dress was worn by multiple members of the royal family, with Self-Portrait remaining a firm favorite of Middleton and Beatrice, as well as Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie.