ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9o3e_0jAV427X00
The Princess of Wales attended the annual Festival of Remembrance on Saturday while wearing a very familiar black frock. Getty Images

This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved.

Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.

The black frock features a jacket with peak lapels and a belted waist, finishing off with a pleated chiffon skirt with lace trim at the bottom.

Middleton accessorized her look with a vibrant cluster of poppies pinned to her lapel and meaningful jewels that belonged to Queen Elizabeth, choosing the same Bahrain Pearl Earrings and pearl choker with a diamond clasp that she sported to the late monarch’s funeral and to Prince Philip’s funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ustaX_0jAV427X00
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall in London. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfSTM_0jAV427X00
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall in London. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In happier times, the Princess of Wales wore a white version of the dress ($420) to the Platinum Party at the Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as well as at a 2021 reception for her Hold Still photography project.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, 34, sported the exact blazer-style dress to hold a vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Sept. 17, pairing the piece with a padded headband trimmed with a bow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e480W_0jAV427X00
The princess wore her white blazer dress to the fun-filled concert held for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this June. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOvYo_0jAV427X00
Princess Beatrice wore her white Self-Portrait dress in a photo with sister Princess Eugenie. princesseugenie/Instagram

Beatrice also owns both the black and white versions of the Self-Portrait style as well, having worn the lighter-colored blazer dress in a photo her sister, Princess Eugenie, posted for Beatrice’s birthday this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rX4Tf_0jAV427X00
Princess Beatrice wore Self Portrait while mourning her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

And it appears the style is a royal knockout, with a third member of their family having worn the same style; royal cousin Flora Vesterberg, 27, — whose grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins — chose it for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19, just two days after Beatrice.

Similarly, she accessorized with a black headpiece, wearing a pillbox-style hat with a small veil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnzEA_0jAV427X00
Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter, who married Timothy Vesterberg in 2020, attended the Queen’s funeral in the same Self Portrait outfit as Middleton and Princess Beatrice.

It comes as no surprise that the dress was worn by multiple members of the royal family, with Self-Portrait remaining a firm favorite of Middleton and Beatrice, as well as Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEZ1s_0jAV427X00
The royal attended yesterday’s National Service of Remembrance in London while wearing Princess Diana’s jewels.

Comments / 2

Give me a break!
3d ago

Well like I said no one can out class The Princess of Wales!

Reply
19
Benito Henry
3d ago

Kate makes Beatrice look so plain. she isn't very attractive

Reply
15
Related
shefinds

Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over the Holidays to Explain "Intent" Writing 'Spare'

Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. According to the Daily Mail, Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023, and a source somewhat dramatically told the outlet: "Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas."
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
seventeen.com

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Put Out Request" for Kate Middleton to Be on Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes, but apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. According to a new report in The Express, Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. (Reminder: The Sussexes and Waleses were staying just five minutes apart, and made several public appearances together.)
In Style

A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"

The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
netflixjunkie.com

Why Is Meghan Markle Jealous of Cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice?

No matter how harsh life takes a toll on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, she has always made sure to stand her ground, mostly, for genuine reasons. This turned many of her relations sour as many did not seem to understand where she was coming from. As a result, there has been a perennial outflow of intolerable controversies that have time and again engulfed the former actress.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Page Six

Page Six

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy