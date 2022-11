VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO