In the opening moments of Sebastián Leilo’s Netflix thriller The Wonder, a woman’s voice asks in voiceover for the viewer to remember that everyone in this story was coming from a place of earnest belief. As she speaks, the camera pans over a sound stage, revealing the plywood and metal structure of the film’s sets. The voice tells us to believe, but the visual undermines the suspension of disbelief with a peak behind the curtain. It’s a conundrum, one that establishes the film’s unsettling tone early on, while also discouraging viewers from engaging with it. Why would Leilo throw such a stumbling block into his own path? That’s just one of this movie’s mysteries.

1 DAY AGO