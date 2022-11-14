Read full article on original website
Polygon
The latest Puss in Boots movie is going full Spider-Verse
It’s been more than 20 years since the original Shrek hit theaters, so it’s no real surprise that its continuing series of spinoffs and followups is evolving, visually and narratively, away from their original style. But it is a little surprising to see their latest direction. The trailer for the latest Shrek spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, starts off with the usual CG look that’s become familiar over several Puss in Boots outings, including the direct-to-video sequel The Three Diablos, the Netflix interactive movie Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, and the 2015 TV series The Adventures of Puss in Boots.
CBS News
Antoine Fuqua, director of Will Smith's new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith's now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the "King Richard" actor's career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the release of Smith's new film "Emancipation," director...
Polygon
Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer will get you hot and bothered
We’re overrun by movie franchises these days, from superheroes to Star Wars and everything in between. But one franchise is back to remind us it’s fun to be sexy. The trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the franchise following Michael “Magic Mike” Lane (Channing Tatum) and his troupe of strippers, dropped Tuesday, teasing a new romantic lead and a new opportunity for the dancing entrepreneur.
For Elegance Bratton, a destiny realized in 'The Inspection'
NEW YORK (AP) — Elegance Bratton is sitting on a park bench in Washington Square Park. Just to the east is the New York University building where he studied film. A little to the west is the Christopher Street Pier where Bratton, at 16, found a home among other homeless, gay youths after his mother kicked him out of their New Jersey apartment for being gay. The first time he held hands with a boy was here. “I’ve been homeless on these streets. I’ve been starving on these streets. I’ve not had train fare to get back home on...
Polygon
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet version exclusives list
Just like any other Pokémon game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet have version-exclusive Pokémon that you can only catch in one game or the other. Splitting Pokémon up by game can make deciding which of the two to purchase a hard (or maybe easy) decision, so to make sure you grab the version that suits your tastes the most, we’ve compiled a list of all the Pokémon confirmed to only be in one game or the other.
Polygon
The Walking Dead shambles to tabletop with new RPG and AMC-led actual play series
The Walking Dead comes to a close with its season 11 finale on Nov. 20th, but a new tabletop role-playing game from AMC Networks and award-winning Free League Publishing will hand the storyline over to its biggest fans. The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game will debut in fall 2023, and it’ll include an actual play series created with the help of chief content officer and former showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
Polygon
The best version of the Punisher returns to Marvel Comics in 2023
Through the multiverse of Marvel Comics, there are many different versions of Frank Castle. He’s been a pacifist monk, a fishman, and Wonder Woman’s husband — but among all these Franks, there’s one who is the most. Just... the most. And that’s the Cosmic Ghost Rider.
Will Smith Plays a Man Fighting for His Freedom in Intense 'Emancipation' Trailer
Will Smith is heading back to the big screen in Emancipation. On Wednesday, Apple Original Films released the official trailer for Emancipation, which marks 54-year-old Smith's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards in March, during which he slapped Chris Rock during the award show's nationally televised live broadcast.
Polygon
Florence Pugh hunts for miracles in Netflix’s strange thriller The Wonder
In the opening moments of Sebastián Leilo’s Netflix thriller The Wonder, a woman’s voice asks in voiceover for the viewer to remember that everyone in this story was coming from a place of earnest belief. As she speaks, the camera pans over a sound stage, revealing the plywood and metal structure of the film’s sets. The voice tells us to believe, but the visual undermines the suspension of disbelief with a peak behind the curtain. It’s a conundrum, one that establishes the film’s unsettling tone early on, while also discouraging viewers from engaging with it. Why would Leilo throw such a stumbling block into his own path? That’s just one of this movie’s mysteries.
Polygon
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come to Disney Plus?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered in theaters in early November. The film, which stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Tenoch Huerta, earned more than $180 million in its opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing November opening in North America, while netting more than $330 million globally. You may be thinking, “It’s too soon to prognosticate exactly when Wakanda Forever will be streaming,” but you’d be wrong.
Polygon
Pixar’s Elemental teaser raises 1 million questions about a world filled with fire and water people
Elemental, the next big imaginative feature from Pixar, is set in a Queens, New York-esque city borough where residents made of fire, water, earth, and air live together in bustling harmony. Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), the film finds two residents crossing paths: Ember (Leah Lewis), a “tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman” and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) a “fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy.” According to Pixar, the two will meet and challenge each others’ beliefs. Giving the classic Pixar style new twists for each element, Elemental’s striking teaser sets up the fateful encounter without giving much away.
Polygon
Scarlet and Violet are a step back for Pokémon’s open-world era
For all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s stumbles in their attempts to usher the series into a new chapter, the most glaring among them is that a more convincing, ultimately superior blueprint was already laid for the series’ future 10 months ago with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Polygon
Willem Dafoe as a trapped art thief is all you need to sell a good thriller
The list of actors compelling enough to make trapped-in-a-small-place movies exciting is very short, but Willem Dafoe is undoubtedly at the top of it. So thank God we now have the trailer for Inside, a movie where Dafoe is trapped in an apartment. Based on the trailer, Dafoe seems to...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have some performance issues
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the franchise’s most sprawling games yet, overflowing with Pokémon new and old, with one of the series’ best stories. But the two Nintendo Switch games struggle to keep up with that massive world, and the performance suffers from such size and scope.
Polygon
The 5 best campaign board games
Campaign board games, experiences that change and evolve across multiple sessions, have gained immense popularity in recent years. The trend emerged with the release of Pandemic: Legacy, a tense, action movie of a board game that took the hobby by storm when it was released in 2015. Then came Gloomhaven, which mimicked the experience of playing Dungeons & Dragons over a branching campaign with 100 bite-sized battles and an entire overworld to explore.
Polygon
Which Pokémon Scarlet/Violet starter is the best?
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet brings back the most important Pokémon question: Which starter should I pick? Between how adorable Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco all are, it’s hard to make a call. Our Pokémon Violet and Scarlet starter guide will break down some facts to help you make...
Polygon
Fire Emblem Engage’s new trailer teases its cast of cuties and Dark Marth
A new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, the next entry in Nintendo’s tactical role-playing game franchise, dives into the story of its protagonist Alear, a millennias-old Divine Dragon, and their battle against a great evil called the Fell Dragon. Alear, as pinky sworn to his dying mother, will assemble Fire Emblem heroes, like Marth and Celica, from past games to aid them in battle.
Polygon
Netflix’s interactive specials ranked by how much your choices matter
[Ed. note: This ranked list is being continually updated as Netflix adds more interactive specials.]. Netflix’s latest project is leaning more into games adaptations than into the actual games it’s been experimenting with over the last five years. But the streaming service keeps adding interactive titles, meant to split the difference between narrative stories and game experiences. The nature of those interactive shows keeps changing, though — while its earliest experiments were simple branching-path narratives for kids, titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the You vs. Wild series targeted adult audiences instead.
Polygon
Even if Andor’s Luthen had a lightsaber, that wouldn’t make him a Jedi
Andor’s lighter on Easter eggs than any Star Wars sequel or spinoff has ever been, and lacking that connection to the Skywalker saga has left some fans grasping for hidden messages after every single episode. The latest example of this is fans asking whether or not Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), one of the masterminds of the Rebellion, is a Jedi after a key moment in the 11th episode.
Polygon
The Scarlet Witch returns with a new costume and an MCU favorite in their comics debut
The Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has not been able to catch a break for decades. Whether in comics, TV, or movies, there’s seemingly no medium where she doesn’t suffer horribly, driven to madness by her incredible power and haunted by the sins of her past. The new...
