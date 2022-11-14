Read full article on original website
In Photos: ASI bi-annual Craft Sale returns to camp this week
The bi-annual Craft Sale has returned to campus this week. Students can visit the University Union from Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase from vendors selling various types of handmade crafts. Missi Allison-Bullock, a coordinator for ASI programs, said that 40 vendors would be in...
Cal Poly architecture students showcase furniture creations downtown
Hundreds of architecture student projects were recently showcased in downtown San Luis Obispo for the 19th Annual Vellum Furniture Design Competition. Projects included solid wood tables, led light fixtures and innovative seating solutions. Architecture professor Tom Di Santo and local firm Vellum Design Build co-founded the event in 2004 as...
A Q&A with Mustang News’ Kristin Smart trial reporter
Journalism senior Nico Viñuela spent three months in Monterey County covering the Kristin Smart murder trial, with support from Mustang News and KCPR teams back in San Luis Obispo. KCPR sat down with him to talk about his experience. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. KCPR:...
Weekly Narcan distributions and overdose prevention resources are available for Cal Poly students
An increase in opioid overdoses has been occurring within San Luis Obispo County and in nations worldwide. Opioids are “a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others,” as defined by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
