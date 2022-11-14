ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Canadian province of Ontario cuts deficit forecast, braces for slowdown

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmsCU_0jAV0f7f00

TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ontario on Monday projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year as robust economic growth boosted tax revenues in Canada's most populous province, but it also forecast activity would slow in 2023, a fiscal update showed.

The province said it expected a budget deficit of C$12.9 billion ($9.70 billion) for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, compared to the C$19.9 billion deficit forecast in April's budget. The fiscal year ends on March 31.

Ontario had a C$2.1 billion surplus in 2021-22.

The improvement was driven by a C$7 billion boost to forecasted revenues, at C$186.8 billion, helped by higher-than-anticipated tax revenues in 2021 and projected growth in nominal gross domestic product of 9.2% for 2022, up from 6.7% seen in April.

Nominal GDP, unlike the real GDP measurement, factors in inflation and tends to be the major driver of tax revenue.

"It's a significant improvement in budget balances," said Marc Desormeaux, principal economist at Desjardins. "It reflects stronger economic recovery."

Net debt as a share of GDP was projected to fall to 38.4%, the lowest since 2012-2013, after peaking at 43.1% in 2020-2021 as the COVID-19 crisis hit the economy. Ontario is one of the world's largest sub-sovereign borrowers.

The yield on Ontario's 10-year benchmark bond was trading half a basis point lower on Monday at 4.010%.

Over a three-year horizon through 2024-2025, the government projected a cumulative C$18.1 billion improvement in the deficit outlook and a cumulative C$26.1 billion reduction in borrowing needs since April's budget.

"They've held off on further increasing program spending that had been a theme of previous updates where revenue increases translated into spending increases," Desormeaux said.

New measures targeted labor shortages and the cost of living and included C$185 million of income tax relief for small businesses over the next three years.

With an uncertain global economic outlook and the Bank of Canada raising interest rates to tackle high inflation, the province dialed back its real GDP forecast for 2022 to 2.6% from the 3.7% expected in April and projected growth of just 0.5% in 2023.

Under an alternate, slower growth scenario, it projected a contraction in 2023 of 0.9%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Recession to wipe out 8 years of rising living standards, Treasury watchdog warns OLD

The recession will leave Britons worse off by the next election than they were a decade earlier, the Treasury watchdog is warning after the autumn statement.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) concludes Jeremy Hunt’s £55bn package of spending cuts and tax hikes will succeed in getting rising government debt under control.But it warns that even £100bn of spending – including holding down energy bills for a further year from April – only “cushions the blow of higher energy prices” in part.“The economy still falls into recession and living standards fall 7 per cent over two years, wiping out eight...
The Hill

Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records

TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 15th month in a row in October, as both imports and exports reached record highs amid the soaring costs of energy and food and a drooping yen. The deficit, at 2.16 trillion yen ($15 billion), was the highest for...
Reuters

China should set 2023 economic growth target no lower than 5% - central bank adviser

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should set its economic growth target no lower than 5% for 2023, Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to its central bank, said on Friday. The world’s second largest economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of this year, well below the annual target of around 5.5%. Full-year growth is widely expected by analysts to be just over 3%.
The Independent

How long will the recession last in the UK?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement has caused a spike in Google searches about the economy.The trending search terms include everything from what the OBR stands for to what the new rate is for the state pension.Here are the top trending questions about the autumn statement, and some answers:How long will the recession last in the UK?The Bank of England forecasted last month that the country could be at the start of an eight-quarter recession, the longest since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink for every quarter for two years, with growth only coming back in...
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as hawkish Fed comments spook markets

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday tracked losses in U.S. markets after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy in the world's largest economy. At 1056 ET (0249 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell...
Reuters

Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as BOJ sticks to easy policy

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.
The Independent

UK economy in recession says OBR as growth forecast for next year slashed

Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.The OBR also pulled down growth expectations for the following year in the face of continued inflationary pressure.Our November 2022 GDP growth forecast. Full forecast published after the Chancellor’s #AutumnStatement speech pic.twitter.com/U1iKT9KFaC— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) November 17, 2022It has, however, slightly upgraded...
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
Reuters

China's securities regulator moves to streamline debt issuance

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator on Friday released draft rules on deepening a registration-based system for bond sales, in a reform that streamlines the process for companies to raise funds via debt issuance, according to a statement.
Reuters

French unemployment stays close to 14-year low in third quarter

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Unemployment in France dipped slightly in the third quarter to equal the lowest rate in 14 years reached earlier this year, official data showed on Tuesday, a figure that should be welcomed by the government in the midst of a soaring inflation.
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy