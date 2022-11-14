Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir

An after school enrichment program for Detroit students has a waitlist larger than its enrollment leaving the city on the hunt for more funding support and sites to expand. Get On And Learn – or GOAL Line – launched in 2018 as a pilot morning and afternoon bus loop to ease transportation burdens for families of K-8 students, both public and private, on the city’s northwest side. After parent feedback, the morning bus route was discontinued to focus solely on getting students from school and to the Northwest Activities Center for exercise, homework help, cooking lessons and other extracurricular activities.

