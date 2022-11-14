ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290XyN_0jAV0dMD00
Like most Detroit women, Hill is is the epitome of unbothered.

Detroit’s own Jemele Hill has a busy couple of days planned for her hometown visit this week to promote her memoir Uphill .

The renowned journalist who graduated from Mumford High School is giving us four chances to hear her speak on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16.


First Hill will give a talk at Michigan State University on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by MSU journalism professor Christina Myers, which will be live-streamed via Zoom . Then she’ll give a brief fireside chat at CreatorCon from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Detroit’s Garden Theatre.

That same evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., she’ll be signing copies and reading from Uphill at Marygrove College in an event sponsored by the Mumford Alumni Association.

Tickets are required for the Marygrove event, but $45 gets you a signed copy of Uphill
plus refreshments and live entertainment. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward a scholarship fund for Mumford students.

On Wednesday, Hill will stop at the Detroit Public Library’s Main Branch for a talk with Jalen Rose, but tickets for that event are unsurprisingly sold out already.

The former ESPN anchor and Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast host is never afraid to ruffle some feathers, like when she called former President Donald Trump a white supremacist.

The former ESPN anchor and Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast host is never afraid to ruffle some feathers, like when she called former President Donald Trump a white supremacist.

She talks about the controversy (which led to her parting ways with ESPN ) and growing up in Detroit in
Uphill , which was released in October.

