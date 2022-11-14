Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES PRACTICE
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action of Wednesday's practice at Amalie Arena. Lindholm and his line are tearing it up as Flames begin six-game road swing. TAMPA - The praise has been well deserved. When Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska took the podium to...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'THAT CAN'T HAPPEN'
What was talked about following a 4-1 loss to the Bolts. "We get it back to a one-goal (game) and then they score right after that. That can't happen. "Quick shot and then... I've just got to find a lane there and do a better job of that to catch the release."
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH ROAD TRIP'
What was said ahead of tonight's tilt with the Lightning. "You just want to string efforts and all your good things that you do together and then just try and build on it." "Longest road trip and obviously we want ... a good start tonight in Tampa and go from there. I think focus on the first game."
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
NHL
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs Canucks
Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup for the Sabres tonight in the finale of their four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Jokiharju has missed 11 games since sustaining a facial fracture when the puck was shot off his mouth in Calgary on October 20. He averaged over 20 minutes in three games this season prior to his injury and ranked second on the Sabres in average ice time last season.
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flames
The Bolts will try to wrap up an undefeated homestand when they face the Flames on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 4:04 | Huberdeau takes exception to a shove from Myers and drives him to the ice after Vasilevskiy draws a whistle with a save at the far post. Both players called for roughing minors.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Stars 4 - OT
Alex Killorn ends a back-and-forth battle against the Stars with the game-winning goal in overtime. The Lightning and Stars traded punches all night long on Tuesday before Alex Killorn delivered the game-winner in overtime to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory. With neither side able to pull away, the...
NHL
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
Coach Pete DeBoer will be making a couple lineup changes for Dallas' game against Florida. The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Kings on Wednesday for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
