Columbus continues a season-long homestand -- and looks to extend a season-best point streak. Two Blue Jackets are racking up both points and injuries at an impressive rate at the moment. Despite seeing more players go down to injury Tuesday against Philadelphia, Columbus stuck with it and battled its way to a 5-4 overtime win that gave the team five points in its last three games. The Blue Jackets will try to add to the point streak tonight as a season-long six-game homestand continues against the Habs.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO