Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
NHL
On Campus: Ford, Lee among 10 undrafted players on NHL scouts' radar
Providence College forward plays all situations, Denver defenseman had important role on NCAA championship team. NHL teams won't start signing NCAA free agents until the end of the college season months from now, but it's not too soon to look at some of the players in the running for contracts.
NHL
Super 16: Devils rise to No. 2; Kings, Flames join rankings
The New Jersey Devils haven't lost since Oct. 24. Four days later, when the Super 16 power rankings were released for that week, the Devils didn't receive a voting point. They have won 10 straight games and are No. 2 in the Super 16 power rankings. They debuted at No. 6 two weeks ago, got to No. 4 last week and are suddenly a notch below the top-ranked Boston Bruins, the only team in the Eastern Conference with more wins (14) and points (28) than the Devils (13 and 26).
NHL
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 18.8% (23rd) / PK - 82.8% (7th) Kings:. PP - 19.4% (20th)...
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
The Boston Celtics extended their league-high winning streak to seven games last night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Oklahoma City entered the tilt with a two-game win streak of their own and seemed poised to extend the streak after building up a seven-point lead ...
Devils’ Martin Brodeur knew goalie Vitek Vanecek would be successful ‘if given a chance’
Martin Brodeur was frustrated. The legendary Devils goalie turned front office executive watched his team cycle through seven different netminders in the 2021-22 season, which tanked their record to 27-46-9 and further emphasized their main issue between the pipes.
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Finding Room to Improve After Loss to Blues
Eight giveaways from Chicago gave the St. Louis the win on Wednesday. A two-goal performance from Andreas Athanasiou was not enough for the Blackhawks who lost 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues at home on Wednesday. LACK OF LEADS. So far this season, the Blackhawks have ceded the first goal...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
Columbus continues a season-long homestand -- and looks to extend a season-best point streak. Two Blue Jackets are racking up both points and injuries at an impressive rate at the moment. Despite seeing more players go down to injury Tuesday against Philadelphia, Columbus stuck with it and battled its way to a 5-4 overtime win that gave the team five points in its last three games. The Blue Jackets will try to add to the point streak tonight as a season-long six-game homestand continues against the Habs.
NHL
Goal of the Season? Reinhart bats flying puck into back of the net
Check out the most sensational scores from around the NHL in 2022-23 Sam Reinhart uses incredible skill to bat the puck in with a backhander for a power-play goal that makes it 2-0 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. Sam Reinhart showed off his baseball skills against the Washington Capitals...
NHL
Capitals prospect inspired by call from Lemieux after Hodgkin's diagnosis
Ivan Miroshnichenko endured a lot during his fight against Hodgkin's lymphoma last summer, but a phone call from a particular Hockey Hall of Famer familiar with his hardship provided just the tonic the Washington Capitals forward prospect needed to remain focused on his lifelong dream of playing in the NHL.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Comrie, Girgensons exit loss to Senators early with injuries
OTTAWA - Eric Comrie sustained an injury during the second period of the Sabres' 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. Comrie was slow to get up following a collision with Ottawa forward Mathieu Joseph with 10:16 remaining in the middle period. He remained in the game for 3:24, during which time Senators forward Brady Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal on a carom off the end boards.
Jeremy Swayman returns to practice for Bruins
BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman took a big step toward his return to game action, as the goaltender took the ice for practice with the Bruins on Tuesday.The Bruins practiced Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, in the midst of a three-day break between games. Keith Kinkaid, who was called up to fill in for Swayman, was also a part of practice.Swayman suffered a left leg injury on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh. Though the injury looked severe at first, Swayman didn't suffer any damage that required surgery, and the team considered him "week to week.""I couldn't be in better hands. I feel...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
NHL
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
NHL
Clifton Has Capitalized on Increased Opportunity
Despite a terrific start to the season, Boston's bench boss had some constructive criticism for the blue liner on Tuesday as they discussed how to better limit opponents' scoring chances while Clifton is on the ice. The blue liner, however, had another way to look at it. "He's got a...
